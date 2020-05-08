Dakotas to see large coal-fired power plant shut its doors

The Upper Midwest will see a seismic shift in energy production after a Minnesota-based utility announced it will close a coal plant in the Dakotas.
Great River Energy, which is Minnesota's second largest electric utility, said it will retire the Coal Creek Station in neighboring North Dakota in the second-half of 2022. Great River also plans to boost its wind-energy output by the end of 2023 and have it make up two-thirds of its energy production.
J. Drake Hamilton is science policy director with the group Fresh Energy. He said this is a significant move. "They're moving very rapidly away from coal, reducing their greenhouse-gas emissions by about 95%," said Hamilton.
The coal plant in Underwood, North Dakota, accounts for half of the energy Great River sells to dozens of electric cooperatives across the region.
The plant currently employs more than 250 people. To ease the economic pain that will be felt by the community, the company said it will keep paying local taxes on the property for five years after the plant closes.
Great River said the move was largely driven by economics, with coal plants becoming less profitable in the energy market. Hamilton said it's not surprising to see the company want to shift more toward renewables such as wind energy.
"The growth of wind energy, followed secondly by solar energy, that has really upended the economics of burning coal and made it much less attractive to a large number of companies," said Hamilton.
In Minnesota, Xcel Energy last year announced plans to retire its last two coal plants in the Upper Midwest a decade earlier than scheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.