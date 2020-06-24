DAR Foundation awards more than $51,000 in grants to S.D. organizations

A historic village on display at W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is among the biggest beneficiaries of grants awarded so far in 2020 by the Mary Chilton Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Foundation.
The Minnehaha Century Club has been granted $14,947 to help preserve buildings and improve safety features at the group’s public attraction along Pioneer Lane at the fairgrounds.
“It’s a good project. They’re trying to preserve some of South Dakota’s history,” said Judy Tucker Goetz, chair of the DAR Foundation’s Grants Committee.
The nonprofit Century Club strives to preserve the buildings and provide education about how the structures were used. The club plans to use about $9,000 of its grant for maintenance of the Fersdahl Cabin, one of four buildings on the site. Other structures include a school, railroad depot and church.
“We’ll be doing some chinking, staining and insect treatment on the cabin to help preserve the logs,” said Jeanne Pattison, treasurer of the Minnehaha Century Club. Other work planned at the display includes the installation of hand railings and ramps in a bandstand area, which is used to host speakers and performers.
The award to the Century Club is one of eight Regular Grants totaling more than $51,000 from the DAR Foundation’s January and May selection periods. A third round of grants for 2020 will be selected in September. Applications must be received prior to Sept. 5.
Seven other nonprofit organizations in South Dakota have received DAR grants:
- Yankton County Historical Society to move the historic Dakota Territorial Council Building to the Mead Cultural Education Center. $8,000.
- Siouxland Libraries to bring the exhibit “War Comes Home” to the Sioux Falls Library for an exhibition. $1,700.
- Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation for First Time Teacher Grants and Public School Proud Grants. $15,000.
- South Dakota State University Archives and Special Collections for supplies to help save ROTC records damaged by flooding. $2,500.
- South Dakota League of Women Voters to host a Suffrage and 19th Amendment display. $2,250.
- Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls to fund an Open Door Initiative to enable members of low-income families to participate in arts, science, and performing arts camps. $4,000.
- Children’s Home Society of South Dakota to help with social and emotional learning curriculum at the Sioux Falls Children’s Home and Black Hills Children’s Home. $3,200.
In addition, small schools in seven South Dakota communities received Schoolroom Grants of up to $500 for educational supplies or field trips. They were: Avon Public School ($360), Burke Public School ($384), Miller Elementary School ($500), Summit School ($354), Timber Lake Elementary School ($480), Viborg Hurley Middle School ($500), and Webster Area Elementary ($500).
DAR strives to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who gave their lives and fortunes for American Independence.
