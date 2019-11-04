The Patriots Plaza, a tribute area to honor military veterans that will be built on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion, will receive $15,000 from the Mary Chilton Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Foundation.

The application appealed to the DAR Foundation in multiple ways said Judy Goetz, Vice Regent of the Mary Chilton Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. “No. 1, it’s patriotism. In some ways, it’s historic preservation because you’re preserving the memories of veterans. It’s educational, too,” said Goetz, who also chairs the grants committee.

The DAR strives to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who gave their lives and fortunes for American Independence. The Foundation awards grants annually in three categories: Regular Grants ($1,000 to $15,000), Mini-Grants (for up to $1,000), and Schoolroom Grants (for up to $500 for educational projects in public schools with fewer than 300 students).

The funding for this project is part of three Regular Grants and two Mini-Grants that the Sioux Falls-based DAR Foundation awarded during the organization’s third and final grant-distribution period of 2019.

The Patriots Plaza will include a display of American, state, POW/MIA and university flags. It will include displays for three Congressional Medal of Honor winners who were USD alumni, one or more donor walls to recognize other veterans, and recognition of the first century of Army ROTC at the school.

The grant from DAR will be matched by the university to provide $30,000 for the project, which is estimated to cost at least $150,000. The plaza is expected to be built next summer and open in November 2020.

