This is a COVID-19 testing kit used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to Johns Hopkins University, South Dakota’s current positivity rate for testing exceeds that for all U.S. states and territories except Puerto Rico and Idaho.

15%

Any state at this level or above for COVID-19 tests that register positive gets the travel warning label from Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, meaning residents should quarantine upon returning if they venture to that state. The Buckeye State, itself, is now above this level.

5%

If a state or nation sees a higher percentage of coronavirus tests registering as positive, the World Health Organization recommends the governmental unit adopt a shelter-in-place order.

49.7%

This is the COVID testing positivity rate for South Dakota during the last week, as of late Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Among U.S. states and territories, only Puerto Rico and Idaho show higher rates of positivity for the time period. Testing results for last seven days, according to Johns Hopkins University South Dakota and nearby states is as follows:

  • South Dakota -- 49.7%

  • Kansas -- 46.6%

  • Iowa -- 39.6%

  • Montana -- 16.0%

  • Wisconsin -- 14.2%

  • Nebraska -- 12.3%

  • Minnesota -- 12.0%

  • Colorado -- 10.5%

  • Wyoming -- 9.3%

  • North Dakota -- 8.5%

No Movement From Noem

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows COVID-related deaths continue mounting for South Dakota in greater numbers than some states with larger populations, including Oregon, West Virginia and Utah.

Nevertheless, Gov. Kristi Noem continues to be resolute in her position that she is addressing COVID-19 the proper way.

“Rather than following the pack and mandating harsh rules, South Dakota provides our residents with information about what is happening on the ground in our state—the science, facts and data. Then, we ask all South Dakotans to take personal responsibility for their health, the health of their loved ones, and—in turn—the health of our communities. The state hasn’t issued lockdowns or mask mandates. We haven’t shut down businesses or closed churches. In fact, our state has never even defined what an ‘essential business’ is. That isn’t the government’s role,” Noem wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

