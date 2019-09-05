David Burbach, founder and head of Burbach Aquatics, who was in charge of designing and building and even raising money for a new outdoor swimming pool in Pierre, died June 18 in Sioux Falls. He was 69.
Burbach was in Pierre for a meeting about the plans for a new pool when he began having heart problems, said Joshua Layer, who works in sales and marketing for Burbach Aquatics. Burbach was taken to Avera St. Mary's Hospital, then airflighted to a Sioux Falls hospital. After heart surgery that seemed successful, Burbach did not recover, Layer said on Thursday in Pierre, where he was meeting with the city's pool committee and other community members at the old pool near the hospital.
Burbach had come to Pierre from a meeting about a city pool in Nebraska and seemed in good health.
"We were all shocked," Layer said.
His death was a sad surprise to everyone in the city working on the new pool plan that Burbach had key roles in forming, said city spokeswoman Brooke Bohnenkamp.
Burbach had been at more than one City Commission meeting this year,including one this spring when the Commission voted to pay him $5,820 plus expenses to lead fundraising for the pool project.
Burbach has built many municipal pools around the Upper Midwest over the past four decades, including recently in Vermillion and Beresford, South Dakota.
Pierre’s Parks and Recreation Director Tom Farnsworth has said Burbach knows about everything needed to build the city’s needed new pool, including not only the technical and design issues, but how to raise millions of dollars in a community to pay for it.
Burbach was hired by the city in 2017 to fix problems surfacing with the swimming pool built in 1925, reportedly the oldest one in the state.
He was the key consultant for Mayor Steve Harding and other city leaders as they decided a new pool was needed.
Last year Harding appointed an ad hoc committee that came up with a general plan and this spring the City Commission voted to spend $6.5 million and support the committee’s campaign to raise up to about $5.5 million more in private donations.
Representatives from Burbach Aquatics were slated to be in Pierre on Thursday, Sept. 5, to talk about the plans for the new pool expected to be built in 2021 and opened in 2022.
Bohnenkamp said Burbach Aquatics had a smooth transition to continue the work Burbach started with Pierre’s pool plans.
Burbach recently had been living in Henderson, Nevada, but for years lived in Platteville, in the southwest corner of Wisconsin, where his funeral service — in St. Augustine University Parish on June 24 — and burial services were held, according to his obituary.
His survivors include his fiancee, six children and nine grandchildren.
His children now own the company and some of them are involved in its operation, Layer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.