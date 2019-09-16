David Roger Hines, age 70, passed away on September 4, 2019 at his home. A Fellowship Open House will be held 1:00-2:00pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 2:00pm.
David was born March 9, 1949 to Roger & Marilyn (Johnson) Hines at Redfield, SD. He attended school in Miller, SD and graduated in 1968. He graduated from Southern State College with an associate degree in Diesel Mechanics in 1970.
David married Carol Kindle on January 30, 1971. They made their home in Miller and raised their children, James and Jennifer there. David worked with his father at Hines Construction and then continued to run the business following his father's death. Later he operated Hines Oil and The Prairie Garden in Miller. David was a fireman, EMT, belonged to many organizations in Miller and sometimes played Santa.
In 1998 David and Carol moved to Rapid City, SD. David had a job at the 1880 Train, it was never work for him as he enjoyed train repair and operation. He continued his role of Santa at the train.
David and Carol moved to Pierre, SD in 2017 to be closer to family, especially his grandchildren Thomas, Emily & Joseph.
David is survived by his wife, Carol, daughter Jennifer (Matt) Semmler, grandchildren Thomas, Emily and Joseph Semmler, sister Cindy Selting and her children, Nichole Yost & Trenton Selting.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, son James, sister Janet, brother-in-law Terry, and nephew Ryan.
