They were a day late, but just on time to get the last meeting of the year completed. It was the last meeting of the decade, too, for the Hughes County Commission at the Hughes County Courthouse, Tuesday, Dec. 31, the final day of 2019.
The meeting was originally scheduled for the previous day, Monday morning at 8 a.m., though mother nature called for a major snowstorm, and the meeting was moved to the next morning.
“Nobody could make it,” Commissioner Roger Inman said.
Before the actual meeting began, a quick prayer and then the Pledge of Allegiance were done. Inman opened the session, briefly thanking folks for the well wishes and support with the passing of his father. “That was very nice,” Inman said. “I really do appreciate it. The family appreciates it.”
They were off; down to business and efficient. There were no additions or adjustments to the agenda, and it was quickly approved. There was also no new business to discuss, noted Inman.
There were six things on the budget. Public defender contracts, Stanley County Emergency Management Agreement, electronic door locks, contingency transfers, budget supplement and verified claims — pay 2019 year-end bills.
State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond addressed the commission regarding three felony defender contracts. She is still “hammering out terms” with other contracts for civil attorneys. She does not anticipate any problems, and plans to bring the results to the next meeting.
The magistrate contracts, on the other hand, are not as problem-free. The firm handling it had previously said they wanted a 50 percent increase in payment due to they are devoting more hours than they are billing. Budgeting is done in June, Hammond told the commission.
Moving forward, Hammond plans to let the contract lapse for the firm covering misdemeanor cases. It is a tactical move. The cases will still be covered by attorneys around town, assigned at random. The result will allow for her to gain insight into how many hours are being devoted to these kinds of cases so they have a “better feel for contracts when it comes to budget time,” she said.
“These misdemeanor contracts are two of the harder ones to fill,” Hammond said. “Because of the case load, and the amount of money, right now. I want to make sure that we are currently being fair in those contracts.”
The felony contracts already approved are the exact same contracts from the previous year, with the dates changed. The attorneys represented in those contracts said reusing the old ones was fine, Hammond said. Hammond expects not all of the attorneys hired for the misdemeanor cases will bill the same. Some will bill more heavily, some will bill less, she said. What she plans to do is make an average over the next couple of months or so.
Stanley County and Hughes County will still work together, as they have for the past 16 years, on their emergency management agreement.
The electronic doors at the courthouse are apparently just for looks at the moment, but the commission approved using a new local company CommTech to remedy the issue. The company that previously maintained the doors is going, or already is, out of business. The commission’s goal for Hughes County will be to have electronic locks in all the places law enforcement needs to be, they said. For example, during an live-shooter scenario held earlier this year, the new system will allow all law enforcement to have their keycards updated for access, instead of having two or more cards.
The financial contingency transfers balanced the budget for the end of the year. The budget supplement and claims were all approved by the commission.
“It’s a special end of the year meeting,” Commissioner Bill Abernathy said. “Close everything out, the books and the budget.”
There were no nays on the day in the short meeting. No one from the public was there to address the group, despite encouragements from the commissioners to an audience of no one.
Inman wished everyone a happy new year and proclaimed 2020 will be a great year, and the meeting was adjourned.
The Hughes County Commission generally meets on the first and third Mondays of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Hughes County Courthouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.