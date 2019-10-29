South Dakotans are reminded to take care of their clocks and smoke alarms this weekend.
Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 3. Before going to bed Saturday night, set clocks back one hour.
When resetting clocks, people should also switch batteries in their smoke alarms. Test alarms at least monthly by pressing the test button.
South Dakota Fire Marshal Paul Merriman suggests working smoke alarms should be a priority for every homeowner.
“The National Fire Protection Association reports nearly three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (40 percent) or no working smoke alarms (17 percent),” Merriman said. “We have seen cases in South Dakota where people have died in house fires where there were no working smoke alarms. And, we also have seen cases where people have escaped home fires because of a working smoke alarm. Working smoke alarms save lives.”
