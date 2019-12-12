The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation based in Pierre in the state attorney general’s office is assisting Sisseton police in investigating an incident Wednesday, Dec. 11, in which a man shot at a police officer.
DCI Director David Natvig in a news release Thursday confirmed DCI agents were looking into the incident in which a Sisseton police officer, while conducting a traffic stop, was shot at by a man who was a passenger in the vehicle being stopped.
The officer was not hit or injured and did not fire a weapon, said Tim Bormann, chief of staff for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. The alleged shooter and the driver of the vehicle were taken into custody.
The DCI routinely investigates any “officer-involved shooting,” in the state when city or county law officers fire at and hit someone in the line of duty.
It happens two or three times a year and there have been about 47 such “officer-involved shootings,” in the state since 2001, according to the attorney general’s office, which doesn’t typically investigate when federal or tribal law enforcement officers shoot and hit someone.
But the case in Sisseton on Wednesday was a “shooting attack on an officer,” Bormann said via email in response to questions from the Capital Journal. Not much other information was available Thursday about the ongoing investigation, Bormann said.
