The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation hosted a blood drive on Feb 5 at the Mickelson Criminal Justice Building.

According to Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, the drive collected a total of 46 units of blood products. A total of 38 individuals volunteered to donate blood; and 36 individuals were able to donate. Eleven people donated Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 14 people who volunteered for the first time.

Taylor Hyde coordinated this blood drive.

Donors can make a blood donor appointment through www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org

Other area blood drives are planned, but the next drive at this location is April 8.

