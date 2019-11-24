Last week, Richard Thomas Gunhammer Jr., 18, was arrested in Kennebec and charged with stealing a Jeep and shotgun there on Tuesday, Nov. 19. He appeared in court on Thursday and was released from jail on Friday on a personal recognizance bond so he could attend the funeral of his younger brother, Antonio Gunhammer, 17, killed Tuesday in a stolen Dodge pickup that crashed near Kennebec.
The two brothers and three other young men were involved in an early morning crime spree in Kennebec, stealing a Jeep, at least one shotgun, and breaking into other vehicles, that ended with two of them dead, one in the hospital and two in custody, according to law enforcement officials.
The incidents led community leaders to call off classes at Lyman Middle School in Kennebec on Tuesday because they didn’t know where Gunhammer, his juvenile confederate and the stolen shotgun were until after school would have started.
On Saturday, Antonio Gunhammer was laid to rest in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Marty, South Dakota, after his funeral that day in Lake Andes in the White Swan Community Center, according to his obituary and a funeral home official.
Antonio and Richard grew up in Wagner and are members of the Yankton Sioux Tribe, according to the obituary. They had been living recently in Sioux Falls.
Antonio’s father, who has spent time in jail and prison, was at the funeral; his mother, serving a long sentence in the state women’s prison in Pierre, did not attend.
In state court on Thursday, Richard Gunhammer was ordered by a judge to remain under house arrest in his uncle’s home while home to mourn his brother’s death, according to court documents in Kennebec. He was released Friday afternoon on bond from the Brule County Jail in Chamberlain..
He faces felony charges that he stole a Jeep and shotgun and other items in the dark early hours of Tuesday, Nov. 19 after he and four other young men arrived in Kennebec.
Young was driving the 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 they allegedly stole from the New Underwood area near Rapid City before driving into Kennebec, according to law enforcement officials. Young, Antonio Gunhammer and Angel Stands, 18, Sioux Falls, were fleeing town after Lyman County Sheriff Steve Manger responded to the theft calls and spotted them, according to court documents and interviews with law enforcement officials.
At 4:32 a.m., Tuesday, 4 miles north of Kennebec on state Highway 273, Young lost control of the pickup and it went into the ditch and rolled, ejecting the three. Antonio Gunhammer and Damion Young died at the scene; Angel Stands was taken to the hospital in Chamberlain then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious but not life-threatening injures, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol.
Meanwhile, Richard Gunhammer and a juvenile boy were in a stolen Jeep when Sheriff Manger began pursuing them. While Manger kept going north after the three in the Dodge pickup, Richard Gunhammer and the juvenile boy in the Jeep headed back through Kennebec, parked the Jeep near the middle school and fled on foot into fields east of the the town of 240 about 57 miles southeast of Pierre on Interstate 90.
The five had arrived in Kennebec early Tuesday in the stolen pickup and began breaking into vehicles, stealing them and items from them, according to Lyman County State’s Attorney Steve Smith.
Richard Gunhammer Jr., is the only one who has appeared in court yet on charges related to the incidents.
Smith wouldn’t comment on whether he was charging Angel Stands who was in the hospital in Sioux Falls. Little or no information will be released about the juvenile boy who was with Richard Gunhammer in the Jeep, because of his age, except that he was taken into custody, Smith told the Capital Journal last week.
Richard Gunhammer appeared in court Thursday in his initial appearance on charges of the theft of the Jeep, valued at more than $5,000, and a shotgun reportedly taken out of a vehicle in Kennebec, valued at up to $2,500. Each of those counts is a class 4 felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years.
Goldhammer also is charged with aggravated entry to a vehicle, a class 6 felony with a maximum penalty of two years in prison; and four misdemeanor counts alleging he eluded and obstructed law officers, possessed stolen property of less than $500 in value, and used a vehicle without being authorized to by its owner.
On Thursday, Gunhammer was given a PR bond “due to family circumstances,” involving his younger brother’s wake and funeral this weekend in Lake Andes, at the request of his defense attorney, Katie Thompson of Pierre, according to court documents.
Gunhammer’s release was ordered under several typical conditions such as no bars or drinking and keeping in regular contact with his attorney; but also one that he remain under house arrest with his uncle’s family in Wagner while on release.
His next court date is Dec. 12 in state circuit court in the Lyman County Courthouse in Kennebec.
Prosecutor Smith said contrary to rumors spread on social media, Sheriff Manger did nothing to cause the chase or the crash.
Manger “stayed at a safe distance” behind the fleeing pickup. A video from his vehicle shows how the two-minute incident played out, Smith said.
The sheriff “did nothing that would have caused any kind of risk or created a risk situation that caused this vehicle to roll over,” Smith said. The sheriff kept “a safe distance (from the pickup) and felt horrified when he saw that vehicle, for reasons not clear, lose control in the middle of the road and roll over. . . For some reason, maybe from what was going on inside the cab of the pickup, the driver lost control.”
Highway 273 is a two-lane paved road and is straight at that site, with no curves, Smith said.
Several hours after the rollover, Gunhammer and the juvenile boy who had been in the Jeep were found in a field east of Kennebec and taken into custody.
No information is being released about the juvenile boy with Gunhammer in the Jeep, and not much about the 18-year-old who was hospitalized, Smith said.
Local officials decided to call off school for the day on Tuesday because Gunhammer and the juvenile boy had left the stolen Jeep near the middle school in Kennebec, there was a report they had stolen a shotgun from a vehicle in town, and they were still not in custody until about 9 a.m.
“For the prudence of student safety and to assure everyone’s safety until whoever was involved was in custody, the principal and the school board made the decision to not open school that day,” Smith said. “It showed good decision-making.”
Capital Journal reporter Del Bartels contributed to this article.
