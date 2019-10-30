One man was killed and two injured in a four-vehicle traffic crash early Wednesday, Oct. 30 on Interstate 29, south of Sioux Falls. The incident began when a southbound semi’s tire flew off, crossing the median into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck that itself then went across the median into oncoming southbound traffic, hitting a van which crossed the median and rolled into the northbound lanes, causing a northbound pickup to swerve.
The accident started at 6:24 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30 at mile marker 52 on I-29, 5 miles north of Beresford or about 30 miles south of Sioux Falls, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.
Mangan described the nightmare scenario:
“A 2007 Peterbilt Conventional semi-truck was southbound on Interstate 29 when the vehicle lost a tire. The tire and rim landed in the passing lane of the northbound lanes where it was hit by a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup. The impact caused the pickup driver to lose control, and the pickup crossed the median into the southbound lanes where it struck a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Express van.
“The pickup rolled and went into the ditch.
“The van entered the median and rolled into the northbound lanes. The 29-year-old male driver of the van, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle onto the northbound lanes.”
A northbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup became involved in the crash when it swerved to miss the van Mangan said.
“The male driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene,” he continued in his account.
“The van passenger, a 21-year-old male, was wearing a seat belt and received serious non-life threatening injuries. He was transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital.
“Also receiving minor injuries was the 31-year-old male driver of the Dodge Ram pickup.
“Not injured were the 29-year-old male driver of the semi-truck and the 61-year-old male driver of the Silverado pickup.
“Both northbound lanes were closed to traffic for almost three hours, and southbound traffic was reduced to one lane for three hours.”
No names were released Wednesday, and the crash information so far is preliminary as the investigation continues Mangan said in his news release around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
