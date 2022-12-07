Fort Pierre’s Scott Deal and his wife, Toni, have purchased the Silver Spur from Todd and Maia Surdez.
Toni will run the restaurant and bar at 103 E. Main Ave. in Fort Pierre — something the former Stanley County special education teacher has been doing since March.
“She always dreamed of having her own business,” Scott said.
“I want to be able to give back to the community,” Toni added. “I just have a passion for having my own business, putting in the hard work and helping out others.”
No changes are planned.
“We will keep everything the same. Same menu and same employees,” she said. “We have a good thing going here. Everyone enjoys coming here and the staff is great. I couldn’t be more happy with the staff.”
The Silver Spur employs 30 part- and full-time workers.
Irish O’Leary founded the Silver Spur in 1949, Scott said. The establishment has gone through eight to 10 owners.
Former owner Buell Maberry with Maberry House & Building Movers in Pierre renovated the property, which he acquired in 2012. Originally, the Silver Spur was a bar. Maberry added a full-service kitchen and renovated the bar. He also added a deck with outdoor seating and a fire pit.
Scott likes to say it’s a restaurant with a bar and not a bar with a restaurant.
The Surdezes acquired the business in 2013 and have moved to Florida.
The restaurant is open from 4-9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4-10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The Deals would like to be open on Sundays if they can find more employees.
Toni Deal spent five years working for restaurants in Rapid City. She started as a hostess at Red Lobster and moved up to front house manager. She and the manager of Red Lobster then went to Que Pasa, where Toni was the front house manager.
The Fort Pierre City Council approved the transfer of the liquor license to the Deals during its Monday meeting. Scott Deal, who is also on the City Council, abstained from the vote.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.