Fort Pierre’s Scott Deal and his wife, Toni, have purchased the Silver Spur from Todd and Maia Surdez.

Toni will run the restaurant and bar at 103 E. Main Ave. in Fort Pierre — something the former Stanley County special education teacher has been doing since March.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments