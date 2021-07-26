The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team started their journey in the Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament this past weekend in Brandon Valley.
Friday’s game saw Post 8 play Renner Post 307 in a first round game. Renner got on the board in the fourth inning when Sam Stukel scored on a wild pitch. Post 8 responded in the sixth inning to tie the game up on a Maguire Raske double. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Renner’s Austin Henry scored on a steal of home. That run was crucial, as Renner won 2-1.
Raske led Post 8 with two hits and one run batted in. Renner was led by Zach Ridl, who had two hits.
Reece Arbogast earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Renner. He allowed three hits and one run over seven innings, striking out six and walking one.
Jack Van Camp took the loss for Post 8. He surrendered two runs on four hits over six innings, striking out ten.
Post 8 played Watertown Post 17 in an elimination game on Saturday. They got on the board in the first inning when Cade Hinkle hit a three-run home run. Watertown added two runs in the second inning, including one run on a Kale Stevenson home run. They added a third run on a Ben Althoff home run, which tied the game up 3-3. The game went into extra innings tied at 3-3. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Bennett Dean hit a walkoff three run home run to clinch a 6-3 victory.
Raske once again led Post 8 with two hits. Hinkle and Dean each led Post 8 with three RBIs. Watertown was led by Ben Althoff and Kale Stevenson, who each had two hits. Althoff, Stevenson and Trevon Rawdon each had one RBI.
Isaac Polak earned the victory on the hill for Post 8. He went one inning, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out three and walking one.
Easton Thury took the loss for Watertown. He went two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on two hits and walking one.
Sunday saw Post 8 play the Harrisburg Tigers. Post 8 scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, including one run on an Andy Gordon single. They added three more runs in the fourth inning, including one run on a Lincoln Kienholz double. The Tigers were unable to score a run. Post 8 ended up with a 6-0 victory.
Lincoln Kienholz led Post 8 with two hits. Kienholz and Andy Gordon each had one RBI. The Tigers were led by Taylor Klein, Kai Yungbluth, Jack Sutton and Chase Lucas, who each had one hit.
Raske was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He allowed three hits and zero runs over five and a third innings, striking out 12.
Ethyn Rollinger took the loss for the Tigers. He allowed two hits and five runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three.
Post 8 (26-18) advanced to the Final Four in the State Tournament. They played Renner (29-10) on Monday at 8 p.m. CT. That game was not completed at the time of printing.
