1,064.
That is the number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in the state of South Dakota as reported to the state Department of Health on Friday.
In a state with a population of 884,659 according to a July 2019 estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau, that means one person out of every 831 people has died from COVID in South Dakota.
Twenty-one people in Hughes County and one person in Stanley County have died due to COVID as of Friday.
Deaths by age are as follows:
Age 80 or older — 607
Age 70-79 — 223
Age 60-69 — 141
Age 50-59 — 59
Age 40-49 — 19
Age 30-39 — 12
Age 20-29 — 3
There are now 78,153 total confirmed cases and 6,245 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday. Of these, 15,925 are active infections. Currently, there are 516 people hospitalized due to COVID in South Dakota.
So that would be .11682243% death rate?
And the Flu is a .1% death rate?
