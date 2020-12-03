Map and Virus

Shown is a map of South Dakota with highly magnified images of the virus that creates COVID-19 scattered throughout. Thursday, South Dakota surpassed the 1,000 mark for deaths due to the coronavirus, reaching the total of 1,064 by Friday. 

 Photos by Wiki Commons

1,064.

That is the number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in the state of South Dakota as reported to the state Department of Health on Friday.

In a state with a population of 884,659 according to a July 2019 estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau, that means one person out of every 831 people has died from COVID in South Dakota.

Twenty-one people in Hughes County and one person in Stanley County have died due to COVID as of Friday.

Deaths by age are as follows:

Age 80 or older — 607

Age 70-79 — 223

Age 60-69 — 141

Age 50-59 — 59

Age 40-49 — 19

Age 30-39 — 12

Age 20-29 — 3

There are now 78,153 total confirmed cases and 6,245 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday. Of these, 15,925 are active infections. Currently, there are 516 people hospitalized due to COVID in South Dakota.

