Thursday, South Dakota surpassed the 1,000 mark for deaths due to the coronavirus, reaching the total of 1,033. 

 Photos by Wiki Commons

1,033.

That is the number of individuals who have died due to COVID-19 in the state of South Dakota, as reported by state Department of Health officials on Thursday.

In a state with a population of 884,659 according to a July 2019 estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau, that means one person out of every 856 people has died from COVID in South Dakota.

Nineteen people in Hughes County and one person in Stanley County have died due to COVID.

The deaths breakdown in age range as follows:

  • 80 or older: 587

  • 70-79: 219

  • 60-69: 139

  • 50-59: 57

  • 40-49: 19

  • 30-39: nine

  • 20-29: three

There are now 77,261 total confirmed cases and 6,087 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday. Of these, 15,474 are active infections. Currently, there are 538 people hospitalized due to COVID in South Dakota.

