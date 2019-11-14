Charles Russell Rhines was put to death by lethal injection in South Dakota’s prison in Sioux Falls on Nov. 4, for the brutal murder of Donnivan Schaeffer in Rapid City in 1992.
That leaves only one man, Briley Piper, on the state’s death row.
Rhines fought his sentence at every turn, including several hours on this last day of delays as his final appeals went through channels.
Rhines, at 63, was the oldest person executed in the state in at least a century, perhaps ever. He reportedly laughed during his murder of Schaeffer and later when telling investigators about it. His last words sounded like he was mocking Schaeffer’s parents, telling them he forgave them for hating him and hoped God would forgive them.
Rhines also spent a lot of time planning his last meal, at least in terms of the number of items on his menu; he asked for more than the other four men executed by the state the past 12 years while Rhines shared death row with them.
And his menu included an unusual food.
Lefse.
The Norwegian favorite, a kind of potato crepe, is not usually available at grocery stores in the Dakotas and Minnesota except at the holiday season. Few know how to make it and fewer take the time.
So it’s an interesting question where Rhines’ lefse came from.
According to Michael Winder, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections, the items requested by men on death row are “either made or acquired by the prison food service provider.”
In response to a Capital Journal question, Winder said that “family members or friends cannot prepare the food.”
Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls get a supply of pre-packaged lefse made by a Minnesota food company every year shortly before Thanksgiving, a store manager told the Capital Journal. The supply came in perhaps a few days before Rhines’ last meal was eaten. The store manager said he would have no way of knowing if the prison’s food service provider had perhaps bought lefse off the shelf at a Hy-Vee.
There is at least one bakery in Sioux Falls where lefse is made to order all year long, says Elaine Koch, who with her husband, owns the Cookie Jar Eatery. She doesn’t think anyone else around makes lefse available year round.
She said that she, too, would have no way of knowing if someone connected with the prison bought lefse at her bakery for Rhines’ last meal.
For one thing, she sees a lot of customers for it, all year round but especially as Thanksgiving approaches.
“I grew up around lefse,” Koch said, of her childhood farm home near Stockholm, near Watertown. She’s half Swedish and half Norwegian.
A few years ago, she took lessons at a specialty restaurant in Minnesota to learn how to make it, she said. Her husband, Glen, helps but he says it's difficult to lift the lefse using a wooden stick to get it on and off the hot griddle the right way.
When Elaine Koch makes a batch it takes about five pounds of potatoes, she said. “And we use real cream and butter, a little bit of sugar goes on and a little bit of flour, too.”
She ships lefse through the U.S. Post Office across the region to eager customers willing to pay the extra $15 shipping price in addition to the price of $6 for each three rounds; one U.S. Post Office envelope size for $15 can take about six or eight packages of lefse, so that’s the way to go, she says.
She has many regular customers and new ones find her bakery often, she says.
“People traveling through see that we have it and they stop in. A lot of them get pretty excited, seeing we have lefse.”
Lynn’s Dakotamart in Pierre just got in its regular holiday supply of lefse a couple weeks ago, said the manager of the meat section.
The “premium, hand rolled” rounds - as it says on the plastic, sealed bag - come from the legendary Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis, that also makes and sells more lutefisk, reportedly, than any other lutefisk maker in the country.
Rhines did not request lutefisk for his last meal.
But, depending on how you count food items, he did apparently ask for more items than the other men on death row who left it before him during his time there.
Winder said Rhine’s last meal included: fried chicken, cantaloupe or musk melon, lefse, yogurt (strawberry and cherry), butter, black licorice, cookies and cream ice cream, root beer, coffee with cream and sugar.
There is only one on South Dakota’s death row now. Briley Piper, now 39, continues to fight his conviction and sentence for the torture and murder of Chester Poage, 19, in March 2000 in Spearfish Canyon. Piper and Elijah Page confessed to the brutal, hours-long murder and were sentenced to death.
Page was put to death July 11, 2007, by lethal injection, the first execution in South Dakota since George Sitts got the electric chair in April 1947 for killing state police agent Thomas Matthews.
The last meal request of Elijah Page was steak; A-1 steak sauce; jalapeño poppers with cream sauce; onion rings; salad with cherry tomatoes, ham chunks, shredded cheese, bacon bits and blue cheese and ranch dressing; lemon iced tea, coffee, ice cream.
Donald Moeller was executed Oct. 30, 2012 for the 1990 murder of 9-year-old Becky O’Connell of Sioux Falls.
His last meal request was scrambled eggs, link sausage, coffee, tater tots.
Eric Robert was put to death by lethal injection Oct. 15, 2012, for the murder of prison correctional officer Ron Johnson in April 2011 during an escape attempt.
The only request by Robert for his last meal was ice cream.
Rodney Berget was Robert’s partner in killing Johnson; he was executed Oct. 29, 2018.
His last meal request was pancakes, waffles, maple syrup and butter, breakfast sausages, scrambled eggs, french fries, Pepsi, cherry Nibs licorice.
