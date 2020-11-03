Decision Day: Aside from presidential race, South Dakotans will vote on marijuana and sports betting

Should South Dakotans have the right to smoke marijuana, or is weed a dangerous “gateway drug” that opens the door for users to try more harmful substances?
Will those in South Dakota soon be able to bet on football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and just about any other sporting event?
Though the presidential race dominates the national headlines, this Election Day features several key issues for those in the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas to consider.
Marijuana and Sports BettingInitiated Measure 26 would legalize the medical use of marijuana by qualifying patients; and
Amendment A legalizes recreational marijuana for use by people aged 21 and older.
Amendment B would “allow sports wagering in Deadwood.”
Individual RacesU.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., seeks another six-year term, with Democrat Dan Ahlers serving as the opposition;
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., hopes voters will give him a second two-year term in Washington, D.C., as he faces Libertarian Party candidate Randy Uriah Luallin;
South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Gary Hanson, a Republican, seeks six more years in office. He faces a pair of challengers in Democrat Remi W.B. Bald Eagle and Libertarian Devin Saxon;
Voters will elect new South Dakota House of Representatives members in District 24 this year. Those on the ballot are: Republican Will Mortenson, Republican Mike Weisgram and Democrat Amanda Bachmann;
Current Rep. Mary Duvall, a Republican, is unopposed in her race for South Dakota Senate; and
A pair of Hughes County Commission seats will be filled by two of these people — Republican Tom Rounds, Republican Randy Brown and Democrat Vicky Wilkey.
The PresidencyMultiple polls show President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are heavily favored to win South Dakota’s 3 Electoral College votes. A recent Mason-Dixon Polling survey showed the Republicans leading the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in South Dakota by 11 points, while two other polls indicated the president leading the state by 22 and 24 points, respectively.
In 2016, Trump carried South Dakota by nearly 30 points over Democrat Hillary Clinton. The last Democratic Party presidential candidate to win South Dakota was President Lyndon B. Johnson of Texas in 1964.
However, many national polls show that Biden and Harris are favored to win a majority of the 538 Electoral College votes, meaning they would be elected and scheduled to take office Jan. 20.
States considered key for this year’s Electoral College include:
Texas — 38 electoral votes (Trump won by 9 points in 2016)
Florida — 29 electoral votes (Trump won by 1.2 points in 2016)
Pennsylvania — 20 electoral votes (Trump won by 0.7 points in 2016)
Ohio — 18 electoral votes (Trump won by 8 points in 2016)
Michigan — 16 electoral votes (Trump won by 0.3 points in 2016)
Georgia — 16 electoral votes (Trump won by 5 points in 2016)
North Carolina — 15 electoral votes (Trump won by 3.6 points in 2016)
Arizona — 11 electoral votes (Trump won by 3.5 points in 2016)
Wisconsin — 10 electoral votes (Trump won by 0.7 points in 2016)
Minnesota — 10 electoral votes (Clinton won by 1.5 points in 2016)
Iowa — 6 electoral votes (Trump won by 9.4 points in 2016)
New Hampshire — 4 electoral votes (Clinton won by 0.3 points in 2016).
