Delinquent City of Pierre utility bills, meaning those at least two months unpaid, rose from $620,146.26 at the end of 2019 to $687,624 at the end of 2020, according to data provided by city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp.
City finance officer Twila Hight told the Capital Journal the total includes delinquent municipal water, wastewater, electricity and landfill fees for residential and commercial properties.
“Anything that’s over two months old that is a delinquent bill that’s out there would be someone that no longer has services with us,” Hight said. “They’ve either left or they’ve tried to the put the bill into another name to outrun the bill, basically, because after the two-month mark, the services are discontinued, so they’d have to pay to continue services.”
Regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on utility payments, Hight said she didn’t know whether the city government had any expectations of trouble heading into the pandemic.
”Certainly when businesses started to close we were more uncertain, but most things opened up fairly quickly and so I guess we never did really have any level of expectation one way or the other,” she said.
Hight said she doesn’t see a particular trend among payment of city utility bills in 2021, adding that she was “surprised” to see the delinquent balance had increased from 2019 to 2020.
“My guess would be that the increase would be more on a commercial side than a residential just because there is significant assistance available for residential and commercial (properties),” Hight said. “We had some businesses that have closed their doors.”
For residents struggling to make ends meet, help is available. Hight noted the city’s partnership with Pierre Area Referral Service on a unique utility assistance program as an example.
”They offer some programs that are just managed through their organizations, but we also partnered with them on our round-up program,” Hight said. “So when customers round up their utility bill to the nearest dollar, those funds are provided into a separate funding package that can be used for customers that possibly don’t meet the other income requirements, and it can only be used towards the city utility bills.”
Hight added that other programs exist through the South Dakota Department of Social Services. For instance, the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance program allows households below certain three-month levels of income to apply for financial assistance for home heating costs.
”They will also help, if they have the funding in additional programs, sometimes they’re able to help with the electricity portion or the water portion,” Hight said. “So we’ve seen significant programs run through there.”
Rebates are also available to Pierre residents through Sioux Falls-based energy consultant Bright Energy Solutions for installing Energy Star-certified appliances in residential and commercial properties, as Bohnenkamp pointed out. Bright Energy Solutions also provides a number of energy-saving tips on its website, such as providing shade around air conditioning units and adjusting ceiling fans with the seasons.
