Delon R. Ganschow, 65
Delon R. Ganschow, 65, of Pierre, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church, Lennox, SD with visitation one hour prior. An Open House/Visitation will be held 1:00-3:00pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home, Pierre, SD with Interment following at Riverside Cemetery, Pierre, SD.
Delon Ray Ganschow was born on March 21, 1954 in Vermillion, SD to Jay and Delores Ganschow. His family resided in Elk Point and then Lennox. Delon graduated from Lennox High School in 1972. The years that followed could best be described as his “rowdy” years. He worked at John Morrell & Company for several years. In true Delon fashion, he decided he wanted a new adventure with travel so he joined the Thomas Shows Carnival. His charming personality and devilish sense of humor made him the perfect “carny”. A manager of both the rides and games, Delon traveled throughout the Midwest, down into the Southern states, and north into Canada. Oh the stories he could tell about this time in his life.
After nearly 10 years, Delon decided to leave the carnival business and come back to South Dakota where he worked as a cement finisher. This experience prompted him to start his own business — Ganschow Construction. Being his own boss suited his independent, and sometimes stubborn, personality.
It was during these years that he met the love of his life, Michele Finley. Everyone knew it would take someone special to get Delon to settle down, and Michele was just that person. They married in 1994 and started their lives as Mr. and Mrs. in Pierre.
An avid outdoorsman, Delon loved to hunt and fish and was a hunting guide and an accomplished dog trainer. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and his super star was LeBron James. He loved to socialize and entertain. If you were at a party where Delon was, it didn’t take long to find him. His boisterous laugh and quick wit put him at the center of every party.
In 1999, Delon suffered from a traumatic head injury. After a long and courageous recovery, Delon started working at Walmart in 2005. It didn’t take long for the people of Pierre to start looking forward to seeing him greet them with a joke and a smile.
Delon’s generous spirit and affection will be missed by all who knew him. Delon touched so many lives, in so many ways, but none more than those that now must go on without him: his wife, Michele, Pierre; his brothers, Galen (Phyllis) and John (Lori), and their families, all of Tea; a sister, Vickie (Dale) Munce and family of Lennox; brothers-in-Iaw, Mike (Jennifer) and Marty (Benita) Finley and their families, all of Pierre; Virginia Learn, special in-home care assistant; and too many other family and friends to list.
He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Dustin Ganschow and parents-in-law, Jack and Bonna Finley.
A memorial has been established in Delon’s name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
