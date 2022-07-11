In a state where Republicans outnumber the Democrats 2-to-1, U.S. Sen. candidate Brian Bengs knows his chances aren’t the best.
A lifelong Independent from Aberdeen, Bengs is running as a Democrat against three-term Republican incumbent John Thune from Murdo in the Nov. 8 General Election.
“John Thune has $16 million in backing from special interests and I do not,” Bengs told the Capital Journal after attending the 2022 State Convention of the South Dakota Democratic Party. It was held at Drifters Bar & Grille in Fort Pierre over the weekend.
“The path to victory lies with the independents,” Bengs, who is making his first bid for public office, said.
As of July 1, South Dakota had 289,182 Republicans and 150,680 Democrats. Another 141,066 are Independents or do not have a party affiliation, according to Secretary of State Steve Barnett.
Retired from the U.S. Air Force JAG Corps and a former assistant professor of criminal justice at Northern State University, Bengs hopes to get elected by “offering something different.”
“That’s what I have to do,” he said. “That’s the way the system works. The system is designed to steer people into one of the two major parties.”
Bengs said he’s concerned about the future of the country and the best place for a firewall is in the senate.
“The Democrats in the senate are the most influential in how the government is run,” the 51-year-old said. “Your voice is the loudest in the senate.”
He’s campaigning on democracy.
“Our government is corrupted by money,” Bengs said. “I can see how deep the corruption goes.”
He supports getting money out of politics and trying to protect the function of democracy.
“The middle class has been getting the shaft with choices that are made,” Bengs said.
The Democrats nominated the following during the convention:
Jennifer Keintz of Eden for lieutenant governor after gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith, a state representative from Sioux Falls, tapped Keintz as his running mate last week. She serves in the state House for District 1, which includes Brown, Day, Marshall and Roberts counties. Smith and Keintz will face Republican incumbent Kristi Noem and Larry Rhoden as well as Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint and Ashley Strand.
Tom Cool of Sioux Falls, a former journalist who ran for state auditor in 2018, is running for secretary of state. Cool will go up against Monae Johnson, who has worked in the secretary of state’s office for eight years.
John Cunningham of Sioux Falls for state treasurer. Cunningham will go up against incumbent Josh Haeder, who has been the treasurer since January 2019.
Outgoing Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth of Sioux Falls for public utilities commissioner. He will run against incumbent commissioner Chris Nelson.
Stephanie Marty, a Sioux Falls area Air Force veteran, will run for state auditor against incumbent Rich Sattgast.
