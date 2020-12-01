On Nov. 3, Stanley County voters overwhelmingly supported Republican President Donald Trump by granting him a 72% to 25% victory over Democrat President-elect Joe Biden within the county.
Just 20 days later, however, members of Fort Pierre City Council voted voted 5-1 in favor of a resolution asking those in their town to wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Although, Fort Pierre leaders were careful to avoid the word "mandate" in their resolution, the intent of the measure seemed clear, according to Mayor Gloria Hanson.
“I hope it sends a strong message of the importance of taking mitigating efforts still recommended by medical professionals, the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and the South Dakota Department of Health,” Hanson said of the mask resolution during the Nov. 23 meeting.
As COVID-19 deaths and infections continue climbing for both South Dakota and the U.S. as a whole, two of the precious few Democratic members of the South Dakota Legislature hope to convince Gov. Kristi Noem to change her position on mask mandates.
To this point, Noem has strongly opposed any such requirement, while at times also suggesting that masks offer little, if any, protection from the coronavirus.
Nevertheless, South Dakota Sen. Red Dawn Foster and Rep. Peri Pourier, both D-Pine Ridge, hope to convince Noem otherwise.
"We should all be united in the goal of any true leader with the people in mind first -- in this case, our health," Foster and Pourier state. "To let any South Dakotan die is a travesty."
Noem has repeatedly made references to supporting individual freedom of choice when it comes to wearing a mask. However, in the opinion of Foster and Pourier, enacting a mask requirement amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a similar in nature to requiring motorists to wear seat belts, or to prohibiting indoor smoking.
"Wearing a mask is not infringing upon our freedom, but rather, is looking out for our neighbors and our communities," the women added.
Tuesday, Noem Policy Director Maggie Seidel said the governor's position has not changed.
"Mask mandates don’t work. They haven’t worked anywhere in the world," Seidel told the Capital Journal.
