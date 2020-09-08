One U.S. Senate candidate from Iowa accuses her opponent of putting lives in danger by being hostile to police. The other candidate accuses her opponent of putting lives in danger by not taking COVID-19 seriously enough.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa: “Theresa Greenfield stands with the liberal left bankrolling her campaign and has even gone so far as to call our Iowa police racist. If liberals have their way, they will do all they can to undo my work to protect Iowans.”
Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield via Twitter: “I have news for @joniernst: COVID-19 is real, and has had devastating impacts on our communities. Health care workers are sacrificing everything to take care of us. We need our leaders to take this seriously.”
With the 2020 general election now within two months, not only control of The White House hangs in the balance. Currently, the GOP controls the Senate by a count of 53-47. With President Donald Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in most national public opinion polls -- paired with polls that show Democrats are favored to retain power in the U.S. House -- Democrats could consolidate full control of the federal government by gaining a net of three Senate seats in November.
One of the most hotly contested Senate races is in South Dakota’s neighbor to the southeast. Ernst was elected in 2014 to assume the seat yielded by retiring Iowa Democrat Tom Harkin. In Ernst’s first re-election effort, she faces a strong challenge from Greenfield, a businesswoman.
As of Monday, the poll compilation from Chicago-based Real Clear Politics showed Greenfield with a 0.3-point lead over Ernst.
Last week, Ernst drew national attention when she seemed to question the validity of government data concerning COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa has 2,218 coronavirus infections per 100,000 people, a ratio that exceeds the national average of 1,910 per 100,000.
As with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has never issued a shelter-in-place order, or mandated masks, to mitigate COVID-19.
“They’re thinking there may be 10,000 or less deaths that were actually singularly COVID-19. ... I’m just really curious. It would be interesting to know that,” Ernst said during a campaign event last week, as reported by The Courier of Waterloo, Iowa.
Ernst further asserted according to The Courier: “These health care providers and others are reimbursed at a higher rate if COVID is tied to it, so what do you think they’re doing?”
The Ernst campaign later stated the Senator trusted the CDC data regarding the number of deaths related to COVID-19, which stood at 188,513 as of Monday. However, Greenfield and her campaign quickly pounced.
“While Iowa sees the greatest surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Senator Ernst is pushing an irresponsible and blatantly false conspiracy theory about our health care workers,” Greenfield spokesperson Izzi Levy said. “She needs to apologize, immediately explain why she baselessly accused our health care heroes of lying for profit, and join Theresa in calling for a statewide mask mandate to stop the spread of this deadly virus.”
Meanwhile, Ernst is much more focused on what she and many other Republicans refer to as “lawlessness” or “anarchy” from coast-to-coast in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in May while in the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.
“If elected, Greenfield will be beholden to the extreme coastal-elite liberals bankrolling her campaign,” Ernst spokesperson Melissa Deatsch added.
“Extreme liberal groups that want to restrict our 2nd Amdt and allow late-term abortion are pouring millions in to back their handpicked candidate @GreenfieldIowa,” Ernst added via Twitter. “Greenfield might be good for California or New York, but she is far too extreme for Iowa.”
Ernst has formally challenged Greenfield to a series of six debates ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
