PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is accepting applications for round one of the Volkswagen Truck program. The program provides rebates to help state and local government agencies purchase new freight trucks to replace old, high-emitting diesel trucks. The goal of the program is to improve and protect ambient air quality across South Dakota.
The application deadline for round one of the Volkswagen Truck program is September 13, 2019. Interested parties are encouraged to contact DENR at 605-773-3151 or obtain application guidance at denr.sd.gov/des/aq/aaVWtrucks.aspx.
“The Volkswagen Truck program is a great opportunity for state and local agencies to upgrade their trucks and reduce air emissions,” said DENR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “I encourage all eligible agencies with older freight trucks to apply.”
Total rebate per replacement truck will be up to 25 percent of the purchase price of a 2018 engine model year or newer engine certified to EPA emission standards, 35 percent of the purchase price for engines meeting the California Air Resources Board Low-NOx standards, or 45 percent of the purchase price of an all-electric truck. DENR will award funds to as many eligible applicants as possible.
There will be approximately $507,000 available for round one of the Volkswagen Truck program. The truck program is part of the Volkswagen Settlement - South Dakota Mitigation Trust fund which was authorized this year by the state Legislature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.