The 32nd annual Environmental and Ground Water Quality Conference is March 18-19 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center in Pierre.
The conference is free and open to the public.
The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) hosts the conference, which consists of exhibits and technical presentations covering subjects related to South Dakota’s environment.
“Are you interested in Per and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)? Do you want to learn about Chronic Wasting Disease or Zebra Mussels? Maybe you are interested in groundwater-flow modeling in the Big Sioux aquifer?” said Hunter Robers, Secretary DENR. “If so, DENR invites you to attend the presentations at this year’s 32nd Annual Environmental and Ground Water Quality Conference.”
The varied agenda includes a presentation on Chronic Wasting Disease in South Dakota by Chad Switzer, Game, Fish and Parks.
It also includes a presentation on Caves and Bats of the Black Hills by Brad Phillips, U.S. Forest Service.
