In January, the Capital Area United Way partnered with the Delta Dental Mobile Program to provide 62 Pierre and Fort Pierre area children with free dental care.

The program provided $65,577 in dental care during January's mobile visit. The program serves people from their first tooth through 21-year-olds. Nearly 73 percent of patients were 6-12 years old.

Dental personnel completed 158 restorative procedures during the week-long event, including cavity fillings, crowns, and extractions. They also placed 431 sealants to prevent cavities in molars.

The program provides oral health services to children who have not visited a dentist in at least two years due to many possible reasons, including lack of insurance or transportation.

