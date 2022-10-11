Pheasant hunters, including Pierre native Brett Durick, at Broken Arrow Farms north of Pierre. The group missed their flight from Denver to Pierre on Oct. 6. The founder of Denver Air flew them in another plane at no charge.
A Denver Air Connection plane at Pierre Regional Airport. The founder of Denver Air on Oct. 6 flew 11 pheasant hunters at no charge from Denver to Pierre after they missed their flight.
Brett Durick
Pheasant hunters, including Pierre native Brett Durick, at Broken Arrow Farms north of Pierre. The group missed their flight from Denver to Pierre on Oct. 6. The founder of Denver Air flew them in another plane at no charge.
After 11 pheasant hunters missed their flight from Denver to Pierre on Oct. 6, they received a most unexpected surprise.
Cliff Honeycutt, founder and president of Denver Air Connection, heard about the hunting party’s misfortune. So Honeycutt arranged for them to take a free private flight on Denver Air to Pierre.
“It cost (the airline) at least $10,000,” Jon Coleman, director of business development and a pilot for Denver Air, said.
Since July 2021, Denver Air has flown 50-seat planes between Pierre and Denver. The airline takes 12 nonstop round trip flights per week between the cities in addition to providing service to 14 destinations across a nine-state region stretching from Arizona to Michigan.
Honeycutt happened to be at DIA when the hunters missed their flight.
“Our Telluride plane had just come in and we had a crew available and created an unscheduled private flight,” Coleman said.
Former Pierre resident and hunting party member Brett Durick said the gesture is unheard of in the airline industry.
“I travel a lot for work, back and forth two or three days a week,” the 40-year-old New York investment banker said. “Never have I seen this happen.”
A resident of Chatham, New Jersey, Durick said the hunters scheduled plenty of time to make the connection in Denver after flying from Newark, New Jersey, for the weekend hunt. A mechanical problem delayed the flight from Newark to Denver.
“We sprinted through the airport and my buddies (who flew in from elsewhere) were talking to the pilot to hold the plane,” Durick said. “We were literally running. They were closing the door (when we got there).”
They planned to wait for the evening flight, but that would’ve meant missing a party that Durick’s parents, Mike and Sandi Durick, were hosting for the group at their Marion’s Garden home in Fort Pierre.
The hunters had the 30-passenger jet plane to themselves.
“We stretched out and played a game of Liar’s Poker,” he said. “We had a great time.”
Coleman understands the pheasant hunting season is a very important time for Pierre.
“We felt it was worth putting a plane (up in the air),” he said. “I suspect they got to Pierre an hour later than they planned instead of six hours.”
Pierre City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga shared the story during Tuesday’s weekly commission meeting.
“Denver Air went above and beyond what would be required,” Huizenga said. “We have had nothing but positive reviews on how they treat their customers.”
Durick added that air service out of Pierre is so important.
“It’s hard enough to get to Pierre,” he said. “This makes it a little easier.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.