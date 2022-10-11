After 11 pheasant hunters missed their flight from Denver to Pierre on Oct. 6, they received a most unexpected surprise.

Cliff Honeycutt, founder and president of Denver Air Connection, heard about the hunting party’s misfortune. So Honeycutt arranged for them to take a free private flight on Denver Air to Pierre.

Assistant Editor

Gwen Albers

