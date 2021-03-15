Winter storms left Pierre flights canceled after more than 27 inches of snow fell on Denver’s airport during the weekend, shutting down all six runways.
The Denver International Airport announced airlines ceased operations on Sunday due to the blizzard. Denver Airport spokesperson Emily Williams said airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights on Saturday and Sunday. She said airlines canceled about another 1,000 flights as of Monday morning.
And that includes SkyWest, Pierre’s only commercial service. SkyWest Airlines spokesperson Wes Horrocks said the Denver storm canceled five Pierre flights. He said SkyWest plans to resume normal operations on Tuesday.
“Twenty-seven inches in blizzard conditions for the majority of yesterday afternoon and last night,” Williams said on Monday. “So, it was just no longer safe to A, clear the airfield and B, land aircraft.”
The storm marked the fourth time in the Denver airport’s 26-year history where all runways closed. Williams said about 500 passengers had to hunker down during the cancelations.
Airport staff provided food, water and supplies to the stranded travelers. Williams said there was enough room to give the travelers appropriate spacing, but everyone was required to remain masked during the extended layover due to coronavirus guidelines.
Horrocks said Pierre personnel reported people checking their flight status during the weekend, but he wasn’t aware of anyone being stranded at the airport while Denver remained closed. All SkyWest flights arriving and departing in Pierre connect through Denver, he said.
Denver airport reopened some runways Monday afternoon, but Williams said SkyWest’s Monday flights remained canceled, and it would take time for airlines to recover from the delays.
“Actually, I think it’s in the top four biggest storms in Colorado history,” she said. “The last time the airport got a storm this strong was 2003.”
Denver’s airport dedicated more than 500 employees and 200 pieces of snow equipment to clearing the snow-covered runways.
“And they’ve been working throughout the storm to get the airfield clear and safe,” Williams said.
Pierre Regional Airport staff have been at work clearing snow as well.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Doering in Aberdeen said the winter storm that dropped 27.1 inches of snow on Denver moved through Pierre on Monday, although not as disruptive.
“The big thing with this storm was the snow was definitely heavy and wet,” Doering said about snowfall in South Dakota.
The Weather Service is expecting another storm to pass through Colorado and South Dakota.
Weather Service Meteorologist Evan Direnzo in Boulder said the trailing storm should be far less intense, with forecasts calling for about 1 inch in the Denver area.
Doering said Pierre should expect mild winds and possibly a light drizzle on Tuesday.
Direnzo said the Weather Service isn’t expecting the next storm to impact travel.
But the South Dakota precipitation was welcome news to Doering. “If I go back 12 months, statewide it’s anywhere from just near normal to a few spots that are 9 inches below normal,” he said. “The 9 inch below normal is in the far southeast part of the state — Pierre area, north part of Sioux City, Iowa, by and large, it’s anywhere from 3-6 inches below normal. Our co-op in Pierre had .54 inches of liquid out of this. That’s good moisture.”
