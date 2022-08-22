In the back of the historic St. Charles Hotel, a man freshly returned from a 10-month deployment in Kuwait declared his love, dressed as a mayfly. His wife, adorned with identical wings and antennae, was the object of his affection. The two “mayflies” rapturously rubbed each other’s antennae in an explicit pantomime when they realized they only had 24 hours left to mate.
“It was our first time acting together. It’s kind of fun for us to be in a play together, being all lovey-dovey after having not seen each other in so long,” Bree Oatman, education director (and part time Mayfly) at the South Dakota Discovery Center, said.
The Aug 19 mayfly play was part of the Discovery Center’s “Discovery on Tap” series, which upgrades scientific lesson plans for the drinking-age community, providing lessons in science designed to be fun and relaxed.
Oatman’s husband, Jamie Myers, had just returned from Camp Arifjan, south of Kuwait City, a place Myers called “the second-largest ammunition depot outside the United States.” Even after 23 years of service and four deployments, Myers said he was surprised when a “hometown hero” banner was erected for him near the Bankwest on Dakota Avenue. The dedicated soldier, however, has never taken himself too seriously, and described the experience of dressing as an insect as being “awesome” fun with his wife.
After Myers and Oatman’s performance, Discovery Center educator Anne Lewis provided the audience with a look at some real mayflies.
“You can tell a lot about water by the kind of bugs that live in it,” Lewis explained.
Before the play, Lewis stood with a pipette, meticulously drawing from water samples borrowed from Mickelson Pond and corralling tiny creatures called “macroinvertebrates” into dishes for later viewing.
“No matter what your background is or what you know coming in here, you’ll have an enriching experience,” Lewis said, funneling up the tiny animals. “I’m taking an activity I’ve done with kids and doing it with adults, but it still works.”
Discovery On Tap has been developing since Oatman organized the first event last March. This year, she has been tasked to identify potential speakers and, in her words, “kind of plan out what the season will look like.” Oatman was first drawn to Myers, her male mayfly, after seeing a photo of him dressed as “Buddy the Elf.”
“It was a picture of me and my son, when I was on leave from Afghanistan. I was there with a tuba to my face, dressed up as ‘Buddy the Elf,’ and I was actually back in Afghanistan when that profile on ‘Match’ was built,” Myers recalled.
As Oatman was smitten by that image, Myers was also drawn in by one of Oatman. In it, Myers recalled seeing his future wife in a lab doing scientific tests.
“I had a hard time believing that someone like that would be interested in someone like me,” Myers recalled, adding that the serious-looking scientist was also “gorgeous,” what Myers dubbed “the full package.”
While the lovebirds focused on bringing the mayfly to life through performance art, Lewis was prepping the real thing, as she passed out dishes containing a wide assortment of tiny lifeforms. She described the process of introducing the macroinvertebrates to the assembled guests.
“The first thing you do is let people look at them, and then you ask ‘what do you notice?’ The next phase, which we didn’t really get into, is ‘what do you wonder?’ I went straight to identification, because with an adult audience you can move much more quickly,” Lewis said. “But that initial engagement with noticing and wondering, that’s how the work starts.”
Lewis explained that she looks for body language and listens for conversation. With the adults, she reported the same indicators observed in children — those familiar signs that tell her learning is happening.
Oatman described the Discovery on Tap series as “a chance for adults to have fun and play.” With topics ranging from archaeology to homebrewing, Oatman said a constant flow of new themes would make every “Discovery on Tap” event something fresh, the only constant being reliable access to beer, wine and friends.
Next month, Oatman said the Discovery Center would focus on Mars, with participants given access to real telescopes after dark. The center’s inflatable planetarium, used for outreach, has become outdated along with the technology used to run it. Oatman said that the Discovery Center is trying to raise money to upgrade their astronomy education equipment. Discovery on Tap events, however, will remain more about raising awareness than generating funds.
“It’s just an adult outreach opportunity,” Oatman said.
The Discovery Center stands as testament to the fact that we, unlike the mayfly, are never quite done growing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.