A deployment ceremony is scheduled for about 70 Soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre.
The public is encouraged to attend the event as the units depart for a nine month deployment to the Middle East to provide multifunctional logistics and support operations.
Planned speakers for the ceremony include Gov. Kristi Noem, Pierre Mayor Steve Harding and Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, SDNG adjutant general.
The unit will report to Fort Hood, Texas, to complete several weeks of theater-specific training prior to deployment overseas.
This will be the second mobilization for the 152nd CSSB since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The unit first deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.