The South Dakota Transportation Commission has awarded $4 million in economic development grants for infrastructure improvements to help economic development and improve community access.
The grant program funds awarded at the Transportation Commission meeting on Nov. 26 will improve roads leading to schools, main business areas, hospitals, grain elevators, and other economic areas in the communities. The grants pay for 80 percent of the construction costs, up to a maximum of $600,000.
“These grants are an important part of the department’s overall construction program to improve infrastructure across the state,” said Secretary Darin Bergquist. “Without the funds from the Economic Development grant program, some of these communities and townships would not have the financial ability to improve access that fosters economic development and improves quality of life.”
Grant recipients this year are:
Agri-Business Grants
- Garfield Township - $155,000 for 440th Avenue which will give access to the Garfield Dairy.
- Dolton Township - $54,800 for 445th Avenue, which will provide access to a cattle facility.
Industrial Park Grant
- City of Volga - $239,000 for Industrial Drive, which will give access to seven businesses within their industrial park.
Community Access Grants (available to communities with populations of less than 5,000)
- City of Bowdle - $578,000 for Main Street, which serves a business area.
- City of Burke - $600,000 for Eighth, Ninth, and Jefferson Streets which serves the Hospital.
- City of Hurley - $600,000 for Center Avenue which serves a business area and the School.
- City of Marion - $600,000 for Broadway Avenue, which serves a business area.
- City of Mission - $600,000 for Main, 3rd , and Rosebud Streets which serves a business area and the school
- City of Viborg - $600,000 for Park Avenue which serves a business area and the school.
More information regarding the grant programs and the process for applying can be found on the department’s website at https://dot.sd.gov/doing-business/local-governments/transportation-economic-development-grants or by contacting Paula Huizenga, 605-773-6253 or Doug Kinniburgh at 605-773-4284.
