A Pierre developer has offered to pay for the expansion of a water and sewer system for a proposed 384-lot housing project on Lake Oahe’s Spring Creek/Cow Creek Peninsula.
Vic Utech and his son, Andrew, also offered to build and give the Spring Creek/Cow Creek Sanitary District a 1,200-square-foot shop and office valued at $240,000. In exchange, hookup or impact fees would not be charged to the development, according to the proposal.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the sanitary district board tabled the Utechs’ proposal until the 6 p.m. meeting on Oct. 12 at the Boat House Bar & Grill at 28229 Spring Creek Pl.
“I can’t give away that capacity on a handshake and (know) that it will get done,” Board Treasurer Bryan Wiseman said. “We need time to look at this. We will take it under advisement and get back to you next month.”
“I’ve got a lot of questions,” Board Vice President Scott Bacon added. “I got the letter (with the proposal) an hour before the meeting. We need some time to read the letter to get an appropriate response.”
What will be known as the Codger’s Castaway RV Park and Development lies 15 miles north of Pierre on the corner of Spring Creek Road and to the west of state Highway 1804.
In October, the Utechs purchased the closed 40-acre Oahe Speedway and farmland to the west for the 210-acre development, all of which lies in Sully County just across the Hughes County border.
Lots will range from 0.25 acres to 1.55 acres and priced between $25,000 and $80,000. Twenty will be waterfront lots. The development includes single-family homes, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, pole buildings and garages.
In addition to homes, the development will include 275 recreational vehicle sites and 100 storage units.
The Utechs also developed the nearby Codger’s RV Park on 30 acres of cropland purchased in the fall of 2014. They developed 275 RV sites. All are rented.
The Utechs also purchased an adjoining 65 acres for Codger’s Cove. In three years, they sold all of the 118 lots, ranging from 0.25 acres to one acre. Considered a recreation development, it allows for a diversity in the building construction, including homes, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, pole-building living areas and garages.
In addition, the Utechs are negotiating with Bruce Peterson to purchase the nearby Oahe Trails golf course, which closed around 2012 or 2013. The Utechs hope to begin repairing the sprinkler system, establishing greens and cleaning out sandtraps by May 1.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Vic Utech read his proposal to the sanitary district board and asked that its members share their “gut feelings” and get back to him with a decision in 10 days.
“In my opinion, I think it’s reckless to make a decision today,” Bacon responded.
At full capacity, the lagoon will include another 200 hookups and 300 additional recreational vehicle hookups. Utech offered to buy 20 acres adjacent to the existing lagoon to expand that lagoon once it’s at maximum capacity.
Wiseman said the build out for the lagoon will cost $2 million and it could be $3.3 million if it’s moved to another site.
“We do have funding in place to fix the existing ponds, which were built for 500 homes,” Wiseman said. “We have 300 homes here right now and 232 plus or minus vacant lots available to purchase sewer and water. We’re already at maximum capacity at what our sewer lines can hold.”
He noted that the district needs to know where the extra $2 million for expansion is coming from.
“I just offered to pay for it,” Vic Utech responded. “I will pay for every penny for future expansion throughout the district for building it and turning it over to you.”
He said they will likely add a maximum 15 to 20 homes per year.
“If I got started and did 100, that would not jeopardize the people and it will give us allowable capacity for the existing capacity that’s not being used,” Vic Utech said. “We are just asking if we can use the capacity in the interim.”
As for the shop and office for the sanitary district, it would be built on the Utechs’ property and given to the sanitary district.
“This project will be 100 percent turnkey with water, sewer, power and a bathroom,” Vic Utech said.
Gwen Albers
