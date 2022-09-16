Development
A sign displays the layout of a 384-lot housing development on Lake Oahe's Spring Creek/Cow Creek Peninsula.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

A Pierre developer has offered to pay for the expansion of a water and sewer system for a proposed 384-lot housing project on Lake Oahe’s Spring Creek/Cow Creek Peninsula.

Vic Utech and his son, Andrew, also offered to build and give the Spring Creek/Cow Creek Sanitary District a 1,200-square-foot shop and office valued at $240,000. In exchange, hookup or impact fees would not be charged to the development, according to the proposal.

