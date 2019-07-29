Suck and sandpoints are getting the job done at Pierre's problem sinkhole.
Things are getting drier in and around the deep, gaping holes in Griffin Park in Pierre as city crews keep working to “dewater” the site so a fix can be made to an old, faulty sewer pipe at its bottom.
The sinkhole appeared about July 12 on an asphalt walking path near the Missouri River in the park and in a few days fell in more as heavy rains hit, which also slowed the work crews.
High river levels because of the second-highest runoff in the Upper Missouri Basin in recorded history helped keep groundwater levels so high it was nearly impossible to get the water out of the 13-foot-deep hole so workers could work on the pipe, according to Utilities Director Brad Palmer.
Last week, an Omaha company was hired to install a better dewatering setup. Ringing the site with a 6-inch PVC pipe manifold above ground, the firm installed 42 sandpoints, a kind of plastic pipe spear with a screen on the end inserted 17 feet into the ground every few feet around the sinkhole. Sandpoints typically are used in high-groundwater areas to access drinking water for rural homes instead of digging a well. And to dewater construction sites.
Vacuum pumps were hooked up to the sandpoints with clear plastic hoses coming off the top of each sandpoint into the PVC manifold. The clear plastic at the top of each sandpoint allows workers to monitor the dewatering powered by the vacuum, Palmer said.
“It draws the water down in the hole so we can conduct repairs,” Palmer said.
“They got a piece of pipe, were able to find the downstream pipe and now they are working on the upstream end.”
The problem is a decades-old length of 24-inch clay pipe that was lined with PVC in the 1990s and has been leaking for awhile, finally causing the sinkhole.
The problem likely was made worse faster by the high river and above-normal precipitation, Palmer has said. Pierre has received more than 7 inches more than the normal precipitation by this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.
The faulty sewer pipe handles about two-thirds of the city’s sewage at the bottom of town, in the last stretch to the wastewater treatment plant.
So it has to be fixed, Palmer said.
The new plan is a success.
“The dewatering is working very well,” he said.
The water in the hole, which has been buttressed with a trench box as well as steel sheets of piling pounded down to make a bulwark against groundwater seeping in, was much lower at the end of the day Monday that it was over the weekend.
It’s looking good, as if the city crews may be close to completing the fix and filling up the hole, Palmer said Monday.
“The longer it stays open, the more likely something could go wrong," he said.
Meanwhile, the sewage itself keeps on its merry way through a rubber-hose bypass that has been working well, using extra pumps, he said.
The city’s request that residents reduce the amount of water they use in their homes and businesses has been working, reducing the flow in the sewer system, aiding the repair work, Palmer said. The request remains in effect nearly two weeks after it was started.
