Diane Lynn (Huebner) Manning, 69
Diane Lynn Manning, age 69, passed away October 5, 2019, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. She was born January 13, 1950, to Eldon and Delores Huebner in Pierre, SD. She graduated in 1968 from Riggs High School in Pierre. She was married to Michael (Mike) Manning also from South Dakota in 1970. In 1984 they relocated to Kennewick, WA, with their two daughters. She was a long time employee of Lamb Weston. She is preceded in death by her father, Eldon Huebner and mother Delores (Huebner) Sorenson. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike Manning of Pasco, WA, brother Bill “Butch” Huebner (wife Sandi) of Henderson NV, daughter Tara Manning of South Dakota, daughter Tracy (husband Travis) Najera of Kennewick WA, and 5 grandchildren Isaiah, Isabelle, Iden, Ilias, and Indy.
Services are being coordinated by Life Tributes Center of Kennewick, WA, where a Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, from 3-6 p.m.
