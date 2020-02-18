St. Cloud State University, Minnesota, saw more than 710 students graduate during its 2019 fall semester. Commencement ceremonies were Dec. 20.

SCSU offers more than 13,000 students more than 200 undergraduate and graduate programs in business, education, fine arts and humanities, science and engineering and social sciences.

Among the graduates were Joseph Dietmeier, Pierre, earning a certificate in land surveying.

