St. Cloud State University, Minnesota, saw more than 710 students graduate during its 2019 fall semester. Commencement ceremonies were Dec. 20.
SCSU offers more than 13,000 students more than 200 undergraduate and graduate programs in business, education, fine arts and humanities, science and engineering and social sciences.
Among the graduates were Joseph Dietmeier, Pierre, earning a certificate in land surveying.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.