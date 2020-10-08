Director Lauseng to retire from SDHDA

Mark Lauseng - current executive director of the South Dakota Housing Development Authority.

 Courtesy photo

Mark Lauseng, executive director of the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, will retire.

“Mark has served South Dakota in numerous capacities for 38 years,” Gov. Kristi Noem said. “His work has helped countless South Dakotans overcome a variety of challenges in their daily lives, and we will miss him dearly.”

Lauseng was appointed Executive Director of the SDHDA in 2006 by Gov. Mike Rounds. Lauseng continued the role in the administrations of Governor Dennis Daugaard and Governor Noem. He first joined the SDHDA in 1986 as the director of finance and administration. He has served on the Governor’s Reentry Council, on the Governor’s S.D. Workforce Initiatives, and on S.D.’s Interagency Council on Homelessness. He is also a board member of the National Council of State Housing Agencies, serves on the executive committee of the S.D. Native Homeownership Coalition, is a member of the Homes for S.D. Coalition, and serves as manager and vice-chairman of the S.D. Authority Captive Insurance Co.

“It’s been an honor to work for SDHDA for the last 35 years,” Lauseng said. “ The great things that SDHDA has done is a direct result of the exceptional staff and board of commissioners that I have been privileged to work with.”

Lauseng grew up and graduated from High School in Watertown and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Northern State University in Aberdeen.

Tags

Load comments