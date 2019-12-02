The State of South Dakota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have opened a disaster recovery center in Yankton. This center is to offer face-to-face support to people and businesses impacted by the tornadoes, severe storms and flooding from September 9-26. A center had previously opened in Madison. More locations around the state will be announced later.
The new center is located at the Yankton County Emergency Management Building, 807 Capitol Street (park and enter from Douglas Street). It is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Representatives from the State of South Dakota, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect people with resources that best match their recovery needs. FEMA Hazard Mitigation specialists are also available to provide advice on rebuilding to avoid damage from future disasters.
Homeowners, renters and businesses can register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 (v/VRS/711) or 800-462-7585 (TTY). Lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The South Dakota areas now designated for individual assistance are Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody, and Yankton counties and the Flandreau and Yankton Indian Reservations.
