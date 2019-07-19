The South Dakota Discovery Center will host a youth summer camp, Animator, from July 29 - Aug. 1, 9 a.m. - 12 noon.
This camp, says the Discovery Center, will blur the line between technology and art.
“During this camp we will look at how animators create illusions and explore how digital photography and green screens can be combined to create stunning effects. We will look into character design, story-boarding, and stop-motion animation. Become and movie magician and create and produce your own movie with the StikBot App. If you have a smart phone or tablet, bring it along!”
The class is open to kids K-2. There is a $45 fee, $39 for members. The class is limited to 20 participants. To register, visit the South Dakota Discovery Center website: https://sd-discovery.org/event-3373100
