Dome

South Dakota Discovery Center Executive Director Rhea Waldman, left, during a presentation for Stanley County students as Keely Bracelin watches.

 SD Discovery Center

The South Dakota Discovery Center had a good week after ending a successful fundraising campaign for a new mobile planetarium dome, bringing the stars a little closer to home.

In mid-July, the Discovery Center set its $30,000 Star-Struck Campaign goal for Oct. 15. On Monday, the center announced it made its goal.

Stars

Stanley County students inside the South Dakota Discovery Center's current dome during a space-related program.

Jorge Encinas

