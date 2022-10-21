The South Dakota Discovery Center had a good week after ending a successful fundraising campaign for a new mobile planetarium dome, bringing the stars a little closer to home.
In mid-July, the Discovery Center set its $30,000 Star-Struck Campaign goal for Oct. 15. On Monday, the center announced it made its goal.
Discovery Center Executive Director Rhea Waldman found that meeting the goal came just in time. The center faced an Oct. 20 deadline for upgrading the Digitalis SkyBox projector it got around this time last year, receiving the full value toward the new dome with an improved and integrated system if they raised funds for the upgrade in time.
“Which was obviously fantastic,” Waldman said about the deal with Digitalis. “And so that deadline was approaching that we had to make a decision on the 20th about the SkyBox on keeping it — can we upgrade or trade it in for the full value? What can we do at this point?”
The Discovery Center also has its Best for Last campaign approaching, its biggest fundraiser of the year that covers operation costs, which Waldman found another challenge in meeting the $30,000 goal.
“At the onset of this — I thought the time limit we’re facing and all the obstacles — I didn’t think we would be able to make it,” she said. “I thought, that’s a pretty steep goal.”
Waldman found asking the community to support two things at once doesn’t “feel good,” but she was glad it worked out in the end, especially with help from Pierre resident and one of the center’s volunteers, Jan Martin, who donated to the Star-Stuck Campaign, making the goal possible.
“Her parents had always encouraged her in her journeys, no matter if they were near or far, so she wanted to honor her parents,” Walman said. “So, she gave a huge amount of funds — the biggest chunk of this — in memory of her parents.”
Martin said she began volunteering with the Discovey Center three years ago, wanting to continue her work in education after retiring from the state’s Department of Education.
“Science and math are my first loves, and so I went over to the Discovery Center in February of 2018 and said, ‘Hey, can you use me,’” Martin said. “And they put me to work.”
The native Chicagoan also enjoys science fiction and science-fact regarding space, crediting the abundance of museums and planetariums during her childhood for sparking her initial interest.
“Because we didn’t do a lot of science in school until I was in junior high,” Martin said. “So, my interests were all sparked by opportunities to visit the different museums. And as for the Discovery Center, as an interactive place, we’ll have rotating programs as well as our ongoing displays. It’s good to have that opportunity for our kids — and adults.”
Martin recently received an inheritance after her parents, Jo and Jerry Tobin, died — her mother in 2021 and her father in October.
“It was just the right time, and after losing both my parents in the past year and a half. They were the ones who encouraged my sister and I to do anything we wanted to, be interested in whatever we wanted to be interested in — they supported it,” Martin said. “And so, this is really in honor of their memory, at least for me, but publically, it’s also to show people that even a small donation — $5, $10 — with our planetary race can help contribute to programming that serves the whole community.”
Waldman added that the campaign also received an anonymous $2,000 donation, finding the check waiting for her after returning from lunch. She noted that the $2,000 was the remaining amount left to raise, and she had mentioned it before leaving the office for lunch.
Waldman found the new dome comes at a good time as general interest in the community for space-related programming grows.
“This year’s been phenomenal when it comes to space exploration,” she said. “I think the (James) Webb Space Telescope has been huge. I’m surprised how many people have been approaching me and asking me about it that I usually don’t talk about space with them. I think that’s just a big attention grabber for everyone, not just scientists.”
Martin said she spends a lot of time with the center’s youngest visitors and found they are especially excited about recent advances in space exploration.
“Just the idea that we could go beyond the Earth to do things and learn more and constantly keep learning more will get kids excited in a lot of different ways using appropriate learning tools,” she said.
Martin found a new planetarium dome helps people develop their sense of place on the planet and provides a sense of history.
“Because people all over the world were looking at the sky and trying to make sense out of what they saw,” she said. “And so what we could do today is a compilation of the things, the ideas that people for thousands of years have been making. And we can take that information and then take it further like we are with the Webb Telescope as a nation.”
The new dome and integrated projector will replace the Discovery Center’s current about 5-meter diameter dome and SkyBox projector, which they also use on two-dimensional surfaces. The new dome is a slightly larger 6-meter diameter mobile structure, increasing capacity from about 20 people to 30 once they switch. The new dome will also provide more accessibility.
“The other piece, too, is it will be a lot easier to move some chairs in so people that don’t want to sit on the floor can actually sit on a chair, which is really helpful because not every one of us can sit criss-cross applesauce,” Waldman said.
The Discovery Center doesn’t have a hard date for when its staff and volunteers would get to break in the new dome. Waldman said it’s a custom-built project, but she hoped the traveling planetarium would be ready to use come Jan. 1, taking space programming to communities statewide.
Waldman said the center wants to ensure they have funds to keep the program going next year and plan to have a planetary race during the upcoming Parade of Lights in November. The public can buy glow-in-the-dark balls — planets — at $10 each, which the Discovery Center plans to race down Pierre Street. Waldman said everything they raise would go toward the star programming, covering travel costs and other day-to-day necessities for the events.
“It’s one thing to have it, and it’s another thing to actually do programs with it,” she said.
