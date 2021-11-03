The South Dakota Discovery Center has a big decision ahead of it — spend more than $2 million keeping its current building up to snuff or spend more than $10 million for a new, more versatile location.
The current building, the 1933 iconic city-owned Pierre Power Plant at 805 W. Sioux Ave., is no longer usable for the Discovery Center. The hands-on, for-all-ages, not-for-profit, scientific learning institute has been in the building since the Discovery Center began in 1989.
Executive Director Rhea Waldman said it wouldn’t be possible for the Discovery Center to stay at the location beyond a few more years due to the building’s basement foundation, badly leaking roof, leaking and large inefficient windows, challenges for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and lack of expansion options.
Waldman said the fire department shut down the basement’s use several years ago because it wasn’t a good place to have people due to past water and fuel seepage.
“It wasn’t that I was upset about not using the basement anymore,” she said. “The problem is we don’t have an alternative space to use. We are out of classroom space — out of office space.”
Waldman said the Discovery Center typically received around 15,000 visitors per year before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the center is seeing a return to pre-COVID-19 numbers, with about 9,000 visitors so far, including 30 statewide school groups.
The Discovery Center held an open house for discussions and had a community survey.
Waldman proposed two new sites for the center. One is into the hillside directly north of the Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre. The other is along the south side of the highway area that will be vacated and deeded to Fort Pierre after constructing the new highway bridge.
“Currently, I think people respect the center and the iconic building it is in,” the center’s board president Troy Wiebe said. “I think that is the excitement of where the possibilities can be. The estimates are the minimum amounts for renovation or a new building. The amount of exhibit space, classroom space needed, staff — Dr. Walman is probably conservative on both estimates.”
Special Projects Director Anne Lewis said it would be great to remake the building but didn’t see how it would be possible while also including everything they wanted to do.
“The constraints are very real,” she said. “The basement, lack of classroom space, the bathrooms, accessibility for the disabled…. You just grow — it’s like a pair of shoes that are just too small.”
Waldman said the city owns the building and pays for the “horrendous” utilities.
There is a lot of communication and keeping options open with the city, Wiebe said.
“The building has certainly been an issue,” Wiebe said. “Certain spaces, such as the basement, are off limits. The staff has been very creative to use the space and programs to get by. We could use more space right now. What I understand from the city, there is just no room for true expansion. Both renovation and moving are options being currently discussed. The suggested new locations are the two that have been narrowed down. My personal opinion is the standpoint of visibility and traffic that would be possible in Fort Pierre. That location just lends itself more to such.”
Growing programsThe growing center has a reputation for kid adventures but also involves adults. On the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., its Discovery Book Club hosts a discussion. The center offers professional development for educators and STEM professionals. It also hopes to reinitiate the monthly Discovery On Tap discussions with experts when possible.
Lewis said that, slowly, the center has taken on some new adult tasks. The South Dakota Master Naturalists program includes outdoors, nature and restoration activities. The citizen scientist outreach concerns water and watersheds, as well as other topics.
“One of the things we are trying to balance is, locally, we are an exhibit hall, but statewide, regionally, even nationally, we’re known for our programming, teachers and some of the initiatives that we work with,” Lewis said. “It’s a huge part of what we do. We need space for that. Wherever we end up, we have to make it work for all the different things we are involved with — a place that people love to come to.”
Lewis would like quieter offices, especially when the current center location has the 300 maximum occupancy of visitors present simultaneously.
“I did the survey,” Wiebe said. “I was at the open house. I think it’s exciting — the increased programs to the community, courses that they offer, the availability and variety of the programs. There is more of a growth in programs for adults, as well as young people. People are taking courses through the center, using a wide range of programs for adults — a large list of unique topics.”
The survey and open house confirmed for Waldman what she already knew — the Discovery Center is wanted. And though the building is iconic, it can’t take the center’s growth. Waldman also looked into grants and other funding.
“People value what we bring, where we can grow and their grandkids can go in 30 years,” Waldman said. “This building is beautiful. But, there are constraints associated with being listed on a Natural Registry of Historic Places. The city said that was not something that was feasible for them. The (Historical Society) said this would be a good example for grants, though it is never a guarantee. I think this building can be used for something fantastic. It is not a perfect fit for this museum, not anymore.”
