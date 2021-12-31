The South Dakota Discovery Center is busy planning 2022’s Master Naturalist program, but there’s more to it than just your nature-related knowledge.
“It’s not just that you know about nature, but you want to pass that enjoyment on to others,” Executive Director Rhea Waldman said.
The center is coordinating a group of experts from multiple organizations to present a 12-week evening course with field trips.
Discovery Center Special Projects Director Anne Lewis is the head coordinator for the 2022 program, allowing successful participants to contribute 20 hours of service to maintain their volunteer status. Volunteers could help by participating in citizen science projects like Debris Tracker, GLOBE Observer Land Cover project and iNaturalist or through stewardship activities like Clean Up The City in Pierre and local educational and interpretation events.
People can register for the program at sdmasternaturalist.org before Jan. 15.
Waldman hoped individual naturalists would assist with the Center’s Nature Nerds program in the summer, which focuses more on adults.
Participants meet through Zoom when necessary and in-person when possible on Tuesday evenings from March 1 through May 17, and each person chooses which field trips to join.
The program began in 2021, and its statewide field trip list included the Missouri River, Fort Pierre National Grassland and Oahe Downstream.
Pierre resident Buddy Seiner, an avid fly fisherman, participated in the inaugural 2021 program.
“I’m a bug person, so the entomology part was captivating for me,” he said. “But getting out and exploring the different areas of South Dakota was amazing. I love the outdoor world and everything that lives in it. It was unbelievable. We did some in-person meetings with like-minded people. For me, it was hard to digest all the content before we moved on to the next. They did a really good job of making it successful.”
Pierre’s Amanda Buchmann, a South Dakota State University Extension specialist, is part of the executive committee team and many instructors.
“We have such great people in the online source, so the worst thing was I couldn’t meet everybody because we were picking from a long list of field trips, and we all couldn’t go to the same things,” Buchmann said. “The best part was all the people we met in the community. It’s a great way to get people together — from undergrads to people just looking for something to do.”
Taniya Bethke, who was with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks at the time, helped create and coordinate the program.
“I think it really enhanced people’s relationship with the natural world,” she said. “You can only grow, love and respect things you actually know. A major part of it is the direct impact that humans have on conserving our natural resources and that we are part of it and not separate from it. The best is two-part — the relationship with each other and opportunities to volunteer that you wouldn’t have any other way.”
Bethke added that people have a backstage pass to some of the “coolest” things South Dakota offers.
“The worst part of the course for some people might be, because of COVID, being remote except for the field trips,” she said. “My hope is to have more face-to-face time with our students.”
But there will be Zoom break-out rooms so people can get to know others better.
Lewis said the course is growing, and 2022 marks the program’s second cohort.
“The field trips and some advanced training opportunities will continue to be in-person unless things get way worse pandemic-wise than they have been,” she said. “We anticipate that there will be about 50-60 people accepted. It could be a little higher. Since there is an in-person requirement, we have to consider our capacity for organizing enough field trips for everyone to attend at least two while keeping each field trip to about 20 people.”
Andrea Fountain, with the Black Hills Parks and Forests Association, said they learned a lot from the inaugural cohort. They found a formula that seems to work with the virtual classes and field trips but are going to freshen things up for 2022 with new expert instructors and field trip locations.
“The best part is that it has brought together folks from all over South Dakota who are passionate about nature, conservation and volunteering,” she said. “The 12-week virtual course and field trips prepares individuals to become conservation volunteers, and give back to their local communities.”
Fountain added that no single favorite story came to mind but that there were many of them.
“It was fun to meet folks in person after being ‘little squares’ on the Zoom screen for 12 weeks,” she said. “The field trips were great for community building and opportunity to connect with other enthusiastic, like-minded individuals.”
Seiner recalled going to the Grasslands, the LaFramboise trails, and the Butterfly gardens. And, this time of year, he loves looking for eagles. But the course also included meeting people.
“Some of the friendships that came of it have probably been the most fun. We’ve kept in contact,” Seiner said but added it involved work. “Just for me personally, it was so condensed. I had to absorb the content and return it. We were offered lectures by the presenters, and we had challenges. It was good. I learned a lot about presenting and teaching adults and kids about being more outdoor-oriented and appreciating nature. I can point things out to my kiddos that get them more excited. This was a huge benefit for me.”
Buchmann will teach the entomology unit and is eager about the enthusiasm the course brings to local projects.
“I look at a lot of bugs a lot,” she said. “I have a freezer full of bottles of bugs I have yet to pin.”
She added that there is usually a larger portion in the backroom waiting for pinning with most bug collections you see, even in museums.
Buchmann said the course helped her quickly round out her geography, water quality knowledge and many subjects. And, those fields and citizen-scientist projects can tie together.
“There is a real strong tie between fly fishing and entomology,” she said. “Fly fishermen pay attention to what flies are out at what time of the year. Aquatic insects are good water quality indicators, indicating a good amount of dissolved oxygen and other stream health. There are some insects that can live in environments that are pretty bad and some that are fairly picky. Some projects do sampling for aquatic insects. We can have a lot more eyes on the ground looking for invasive or introduced species.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.