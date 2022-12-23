Discovery Center teams up with Nat Geo
Discovery Center operations and program director Anne Lewis will lead a team documenting macroinvertebrates on behalf of the National Geographic Society. "I could not have gotten this grant without the work we've been doing at the Discovery Center," she said.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

As the South Dakota Discovery Center wraps up its year, those closest to the museum reflect on their accomplishments and plan ahead to 2023.

Discovery Center Executive Director Rhea Waldman is pleased with the turnout during 2022. The center had 13,000 visitors through November, with roughly another 2,000 expected in its last month. While these numbers are up from last year, they still lag behind pre-pandemic numbers. Schools doing field trips are greatly influencing their attendance.

