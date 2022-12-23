Discovery Center operations and program director Anne Lewis will lead a team documenting macroinvertebrates on behalf of the National Geographic Society. "I could not have gotten this grant without the work we've been doing at the Discovery Center," she said.
As the South Dakota Discovery Center wraps up its year, those closest to the museum reflect on their accomplishments and plan ahead to 2023.
Discovery Center Executive Director Rhea Waldman is pleased with the turnout during 2022. The center had 13,000 visitors through November, with roughly another 2,000 expected in its last month. While these numbers are up from last year, they still lag behind pre-pandemic numbers. Schools doing field trips are greatly influencing their attendance.
“It comes down to school groups for us,” Waldman said.
She hopes for next year that teachers in the area will further utilize the Discovery Center, be it at their location or in the classroom.
“New teachers don’t always know what we offer and so that’s something that we will be working on establishing,” Waldman said.
The Eastern Star members have hosted several hands-on projects at the Discovery Center, with Waldman citing the McClure annual Christmas tree party as one of the year’s more successful events.
“We had 400 people attend that event and that is an absolute record number,” she said. “I can’t even remember the last time we’ve had that and I’ve been here for six years, so that’s been phenomenal.”
The museum plans on having Robotics Day on Jan. 25. Pierre city schools will have an early release for teacher in-service that day, so organizers hope that students take advantage of the opportunity. The event will introduce robotics to students through hands-on robotics activities.
“We are working on getting more robotics teams going in this area. The last year has been pretty tough on them and pretty much all the teams that we’ve had around, or most of them, have collapsed,” Waldman said.
She hopes giving students the opportunity to speak to robotic experts will aid in recruiting more robotics team members.
Organizational growth was one of the major challenges the museum faced head on.
“There are growing pains associated with a large growth and we have gone through that extensively,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to next year because I’m hoping all of this work will pay off and we can sit back and enjoy the fruits of our labor.”
Something that will extend through the next year is MacroBlitz, a project funded by National Geographic Society.
Operations and program director Anne Lewis will lead a team of scientists and educators from Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Chile to create a project that will engage educators in exploration through documenting macroinvertebrates.
“Basically means you’re taking the lead and you’re the one that wrote it and you’re the one that’s gonna get the work done,” Lewis said.
“Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching three million students each year through education offerings,” via their official website.
The team met recently to start work on the project that will culminate summer of 2024. As the host institution, they’re going to be helping with the financial piece of it as well as any social media posts regarding the work.
Lewis found that helps elevate the Discovery Center and amplifies its work.
“It just shows the quality of the staff we have and the commitment to excellence. Just our ability to get stuff done,” Lewis said. “This is not just for Canada or Chile or Mexico or Chicago, this is for us. I mean that’s really the reason I’m doing it is for us. Because in two years, it will all wrap up and Nat Geo will move on and my colleagues will have other things to do. But that project is still gonna live here and it’s still gonna be for us in Pierre and us in South Dakota.”
