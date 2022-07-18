The South Dakota Discovery Center kicked off its space-themed events for a new campaign on Friday night, with nearly 20 people packing into the Sioux Avenue building’s classroom for a special Discovery on Tap session.
Friday evening’s session was 21 and older, but the Discovery Center followed it up with an all-ages program on Saturday.
Marketing and Development Director Jennifer McIntyre said the Discovery Center’s space-themed events have the dual purpose of providing education and raising funds for a new mobile planetarium.
“It is our ‘Star-Struck’ planetarium campaign,” McIntyre said about the fundraising efforts. “Our current one is showing signs of age. It needs a lot of repair work done every time we use it. And also, the new one will be more accessible. People who have limited mobility will be able to participate in our star shows and all sorts of things.”
She added that the new mobile planetarium would not only be larger but also have travel capability, allowing them to take space programs statewide. McIntyre said the new planetarium would make for “a better tool” to share space exploration with the community.
The Discovery Center’s campaign needs to raise $30,000 between now and September.
“We’re looking for donors,” McIntyre said.
Anyone interested in donating to the new planetarium can contact the Discovery Center at 605-224-8295 or through the website at sd-discover.org.
The Discovery Center kicked off its Star-Struck campaign on Friday night with a Discovery on Tap session focused on the James Webb Space Telescope and the first images NASA released on July 12.
The telescope launched on Dec. 25 from Kourou, French Guiana, and traveled to the second Lagrange point, orbiting at 1 million miles from Earth. James Webb has four instruments — three near-infrared and one mid-infrared. It also has a more than 21-foot diameter mirror and sunshield with roughly the same area as a tennis court, creating a more than 500-degree Fahrenheit difference between the telescope’s cold and hot side.
Webb’s infrared instruments allow astronomers to better understand galaxy formation during billions of years and observe more details than previous observations using the Hubble Space Telescope.
On Friday, the Discovery Center’s audience packed into the small classroom with drinks in-hand and images on the projector while Education Director Bree Oatman and Museum Educator Kristine Heinen explained Webb’s importance in astronomy.
“As I’m listening to Kristine and Bree talk tonight at the Discovery on Tap, I’m just realizing how much I used to love space as a child,” McIntyre said. “And just all of the images that have been released this week, it’s just remarkable just to see that.”
She added that NASA’s recent work would likely spark more public interest and increase the need for more public science programs.
“In general, kids love space,” McIntyre said. “And not just kids — all ages. We all love looking up at the stars.”
After the talk, Heinen stood at a station where attendees had a chance to make nebula art by placing paint on a thick sheet of paper and spinning it in a salad spinner.
Heinen might not have an astronomy background, but she said she is naturally interested in “anything science.” And she did her homework in advance of the Discovery Center’s Discovery on Tap session, finding the information “cool” and how much is still undiscovered, like how many planets and galaxies are out there.
She found discovering that realization was both humbling and eye-opening.
“How can you look out there and see billions and trillions of galaxies and say that we are alone in the universe,” Heinen said. “We’re one tiny dot, not even a speck, floating, and we were once this gorgeous dust, and here we are lifeforms. I just get excited about different discoveries.”
Heinen said she tends to get a lot of questions about science topics receiving attention and likes digging into them to find fun facts that might get the public to follow suit.
“NASA is completely funded by taxes, and people have to be interested in this stuff in order for NASA to exist,” she said. “So, in order for this to continue and to develop all this knowledge, we have to be interested in it and have other people be interested in it.”
Oatman said NASA put out a call for organizations nationwide to celebrate everything James Webb and the Discovery Center joined in the effort.
“When Webb launched in December, we had a bunch of events and people come here to celebrate the launch of the telescope,” she said. “So we kind of kept celebrating all the milestones.”
Oatman said Friday’s event brought that to a close, with NASA’s first images going out to the public.
“For now, until there are more images released,” she said. “But, basically, to kind of celebrate that, ‘Yay, it works. And there’s the images that we received.’”
Oatman said she is also intrigued about the search for life. One of James Webb’s main uses is studying exoplanets and their atmospheres, searching for the building blocks of life.
“But I think anything they discover is just fascinating,” Oatman said. “I think what I’m mostly in awe about in studying space is that it is so old. It’s like going hiking in the Black Hills, and you go out to the Sunday gulch hike near Sylvan Lake, and those rocks are almost 2 billion years old. It’s just the stories they could tell.”
