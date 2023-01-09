The South Dakota Discovery Center received a National Geographic Society Meridian Project Grant to engage educators in making observations that can be used for research in North and South America.

Discovery Center Programs and Operations Director Anne Lewis will head the MacroBlitz project, teaching participating educators techniques for noting and recording their experiences with aquatic macroinvertebrates, small, water-dwelling organisms, via iNaturalist. Professional and citizen scientists around the world record their plant and animal observations with the online iNaturalist platform.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments