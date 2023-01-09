The South Dakota Discovery Center received a National Geographic Society Meridian Project Grant to engage educators in making observations that can be used for research in North and South America.
Discovery Center Programs and Operations Director Anne Lewis will head the MacroBlitz project, teaching participating educators techniques for noting and recording their experiences with aquatic macroinvertebrates, small, water-dwelling organisms, via iNaturalist. Professional and citizen scientists around the world record their plant and animal observations with the online iNaturalist platform.
“The MacroBlitz project is a culmination of Anne's previous work,” Executive Director Rhea Waldman said. “We are thrilled for the opportunities this grant and the international collaboration brings to our organization and our community.”
MacroBlitz builds upon the Discovery Center’s professional development and citizen science programs developed by Lewis over the past few years. Going live in the summer of 2024, the next 12 months will be spent on planning and content creation. The project team is made up of National Geographic Explorers from Chile, Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Two members are scientists that study aquatic macroinvertebrates.
Isai Madriz, based in Chile, works to make observations of macroinvertebrates that live in Patagonia, as many are unknown to science, and it is important to document them before their populations are impacted by climate change.
Dalal Hanna does research on macroinvertebrates that live in streams of forested areas in Canada, studying the effects of forestry on freshwater systems as macroinvertebrates are sensitive to the ecological health of their environment.
“Aquatic macroinvertebrates are key to understanding the state of our ecosystems, along with being a gateway to wonder,” Lewis said. “These small critters live in streams and ponds as larvae, and many of them grow up to be the bugs we see flying around on a summer night. It's fascinating to see where species like damselflies, dragonflies and mayflies come from and to consider their big impact on our environment.”
The final team members focus on how research is shared.
Carlos Velazco leads the iNaturalist group in Mexico and will create English and Spanish language educational resources for MacroBlitz. Peg Keiner, an award-winning educator and video storyteller from Chicago, will create “Sizzle videos,” short promotional segments, to engage educators and their students.
According to Lewis, taking photos of these “critters” is fun and educational, and adding them to iNaturalist contributes to science.
“When you put an observation on iNaturalist, you are posting not just the organism but information about where and when you encountered it,” she said.
This information is invaluable to scientists who look for patterns and relationships between macroinvertebrates and their environments.
Observations that are reviewed by multiple members of iNaturalist go on to be added to the Global Biodiversity Index Facility, an internationally accessible database used by biodiversity researchers.
The SDDC is dedicated to empowering all Peoples of the Great Plains through hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking. Follow the SDDC on social media for day-to-day updates and highlights, and learn more about its mission, programs for all ages, professional development courses, and popular exhibit hall by visiting sd-discovery.org. Share your citizen science experiences on social media with the hashtag #SDDCscientist.
