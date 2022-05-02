After years of planning and effort, the South Dakota Discovery Center unveiled its treehouse exhibit on Friday, just in time for Arbor Day and plenty of eager children.
Discovery Center Executive Director Rhea Waldman said they are excited to get the treehouse open but that there are a few features for the exhibit still in the works.
“Like with all new projects, it never ends,” she said. “There’s actually a couple of exhibits that we are still developing. So, one of them that we’re still waiting for is we want to have an observation beehive, where we’d actually have live bees. That is part of the treehouse that we have raised funds for, but we haven’t received the beehive yet.”
Waldman said it is a contained hive with an observation window to see the bees without them getting into the center’s exhibit hall. She said the center is working with a local entomologist from the South Dakota State University Extension office to help develop a couple of small exhibits on what people can find in and on a tree.
But Waldman said she is happy that the treehouse’s main structure is ready and open for kids.
“The big thing, you can imagine, we have preschoolers in there every week, and every week we get the question of, ‘When can we finally be up on the treehouse?’ So, you know, that just needed to happen,” Waldman said.
On Friday afternoon, Discovery Center science intern Xzayana Henderson said she was happy to see the treehouse open after spending five days per week painting the structure.
“It’s literally the only thing I’ve done since February,” she said. “And I work almost nine hours a day.”
Henderson found the preschool kids liked the colors and said that was the important part for her. She also found she was thankful for a few volunteers who helped her tackle some of the painting to finish the project in time for its opening on Friday.
SC GOLD program site director Kristie Maher was at the opening on Friday morning with the Fort Pierre after-school program’s kids to see the treehouse and join Pierre Mayor Steve Harding for a cottonwood tree planting and Arbor Day proclamation.
“The kids thought it was awesome,” Maher said. “They loved all the activities. They loved the eagle’s nest, with all the eggs in it. And they loved the pulley that they could make things go up and down with. The Awesome thing about that is it inspired us to talk about trees and the importance of trees all day at the GOLD program.”
She added they also had kids from Kadoka join them on Friday, which she said all totaled had 90 kids from the combined programs talking about trees the whole day.
“That’s the whole point of the exhibit in the first place — to inspire further thought and further learning,” Maher said. “And, of course, real interest by the kids in nature. Day one, it’s already a hit — that’s awesome.”
Discovery Center Operations and Special Projects Director Anne Lewis said getting the treehouse and the soil exhibit underneath it completed wouldn’t have been possible without the Rotary Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre.
“We really appreciate our community partners, Rotary,” she said. “I mean, you’re supposed to say that, but I really mean it. They really stepped in and made it happen. We acknowledged Steve Mohr. We acknowledged Jim Mollison. There was some other people there who really contributed a lot. So, this is really a community project.”
Discovery Center board president Jasper Diegel also noted that the Rotary Club was critical to finishing the project.
“They really did the bulk of the work,” she said. “They did the fundraising, and they really helped make this dream come true. So, I feel like we just got to be a part of it. But it was their hard work that got us to this point.”
Waldman said Rotary raised $50,000 for the project, which covered the cost of the treehouse and provided the matching funds for the soil exhibit under the treehouse. She added some smaller donors added some additional funding to Rotary’s funds and federal dollars.
“We couldn’t have gotten the soil exhibit done without them,” Lewis said. “We pitched this package deal to NRCS, and when you get a federal grant, you have to provide a match. Despite what everyone thinks, the feds don’t just give you money without your own skin in the game. So, we had to show them that this isn’t just a gimme from the community.”
She added that Rotary provided proof that the treehouse was a community need through their fundraising contribution.
Lewis said the funding allowed the Discovery Center to hire professional contractors to build the treehouse, which she noted was necessary given the amount of wear and tear exhibits received when geared toward children.
“Like that rope bridge, for example, in the wrong hands, that’s an insurance lawsuit waiting to happen,” she said. “But it’s solid. I’ve been on it. We’ve had kids running back and forth on it all day.”
Lewis said one preschool girl was apprehensive about getting on the rope bridge that morning and had a friend and Lewis hold her hand while crossing. But Lewis added that she then did it with just her friend and finally on her own.
“When she got down, she ran up to her teacher and said, ‘I did it all by myself,’” she said. “And she did that like three times. So, for her, the learning is, ‘I can do hard things. I can do scary things.’ And I’m glad we have a very safe rope bridge that will never collapse under her because we had the means to build a good one.”
Lewis said the treehouse also provides mental models for the kids to build on that trees play a role in carbon, habitats and the world around them.
“We’re all about the experience here,” she said. “We want people to get an appreciation and understanding of trees and maybe think of them in ways they haven’t before.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.