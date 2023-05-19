The South Dakota Discovery Center will unveil a new observation bee hive on Saturday. The exhibit will be on the second floor of the discovery center and will feature live bees, courtesy BEEcosystem.
The bees will be allowed to come in and out of the enclosure through a portal that opens to the outside, allowing them to pollinate the plants in the surrounding area.
"This new display is in memory of a special young person, Alissa Faith Lumpiez," says Dr. Rhea Waldman, SDDC Executive Director. "The great-niece of Pierre residents, and Discovery Center members, Cathi and Jim Lester, Alissa loved nature and shared her observations of the world around her through drawings that she gave to family members. With our new Observation Hive, we hope to celebrate her life and encourage others to look at the world around them with wonder."
Staff have recently been trained to use EpiPens in case visitors who are allergic to bees are stung.
According to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resouces, there are 185 South Dakotans keeping bees in the state. Around 100 of these maintain their bees on a commercial scale. As for total number of colonies (hives), South Dakota usually ranks in the top five states. Third in 2008 with 225,000 colonies; third in 2007 with 255,000; and third in 2006 with 225,000 colonies.
"While the value of honey and beeswax production is a notable figure in South Dakota, the value of honey bees as pollinators of agricultural crops is vitally important. Since beekeepers in South Dakota conduct their operations primarily for honey production, there are usually no charges for this pollination service in the state. According to a Cornell University study, honey bee pollination adds $10.7 billion to the value of the crops they pollinate. Today’s intensive farming methods have eliminated the pollination provided by wild pollinating bees such as bumble bees and similar ground nesting species," the DANR website states.
"Thus, the importance of honey bees as pollinators becomes greater every year. The value of this spin off benefit provided by honey bees in South Dakota provides a very valuable contribution to the state. The farm crops generally recognized as improved by honey bee pollination are alfalfa seed and hybrid sunflower seed production. Fruits in commercial and home orchards benefiting from honey bee pollination include applies, pears, cherries, plums, raspberries, currants, gooseberries and strawberries. Properly pollinated fruits are more numerous and more completely developed. Commercial and home vegetable gardens benefit from honey bee pollination as well. Some of these crops are watermelons, muskmelons, squashes, pumpkins and cucumbers. Production here also results in increased numbers of more completely developed vegetables when adequately pollinated by honey bees."
The official unveiling will take place on Saturday from 2-3 p.m. at the South Dakota Discovery Center, which coincides with World Bee Day.
