Welcome to the third installment of “Discovery Digest,” a monthly column with the Capital Journal that looks at the stories and ideas floating around the South Dakota Discovery Center community.
On clear nights, in rural areas of our state, or with just a short drive outside of any town, our Milky Way Galaxy lights up the sky. The bright stars seem so close that you could almost reach out to touch them. As is the case for many South Dakotans, numerous nights of my childhood were spent looking up at familiar constellations or in the search for fireflies under a bright moon.
From the past to the present, peoples around the world look to the stars for information. Observations of the night sky helped determine the time of year for planting, guide ships, or teach lessons to new generations. At the SDDC the moon and stars, including our very own sun, are the subject of displays in the exhibit hall, summer camps, and classroom lessons, and the organization continues to bring in new and different ways to look up and listen to what the stars have to teach us.
Science is interwoven with the stories that different peoples, over eons, have told about the stars. This is because the narratives are crafted from watching recurrent patterns in the night sky. The Lakota peoples call their own storytelling traditions about the stars and creation “Star Knowledge,” and, with support from the South Dakota Space Grant Consortium, the SDDC is working with tribal partners and schools to develop new STEM kits that are centered on Star Knowledge.
In one of the kits, young explorers learn about the phases of the moon through the story of Hanwi (the Moon) and her husband, Wi (the Sun). Because of a prank played by Iktomi, the trickster god, Hanwi and Wi must be separated, only coming together every 28 days, the length of a month in the Lakota calendar. You can listen to Dr. Craig Howe, director of the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies, tell the story of Wi and Hanwi, and many others, at listen.sdpb.org.
“Engaging young people in their culture and traditional systems of learning will ultimately lead to a more concrete STEM identity,” Dr. Rhea Waldman, Executive Director of the SDDC, wrote. “All kids should be able to look at the scientific field and think ‘I can do that; I can be that person.’”
The SDDC is dedicated to empowering all Peoples of the Great Plains through hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking. Follow the SDDC on Facebook for day-to-day updates and highlights, and learn more about its mission, programs for all ages, professional development courses, and popular exhibit hall by visiting sd-discovery.org. Help bring new, engaging stargazing experiences to the community by participating in the SDDC’s “Reach for a Star” campaign. Purchase your very own star to hang in the iconic Discovery Center windows, more information at sd-discovery.org/wishlist.php.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.