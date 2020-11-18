After COVID-19 wrecked the operation of Pierre's existing outdoor pool this year, efforts continue toward the construction of a new $13 million complex that seems more like a small waterpark than simply a pool.
And a $40,000 donation from The Walt Disney Co. is helping officials realize this venture. Pierre Recreation Superintendent and grant application writer Mindy Cheap said city is very fortunate to receive such a grant.
“They only provided 12 of these grants nationwide,” Cheap said. “I think their support of the project validates the importance of having a safe, fun, and usable outdoor public pool.”
City officials on Tuesday said the project is expected to go to bid in early 2021; by spring, demolition of the current pool in Griffin Park will make way for the new pool.
In addition to a new bathhouse and snackbar, the facility is expected to include:
A shallow water pool;
A multi-purpose pool that can double as a competition pool; and
A lazy river.
Ultimately, city leaders hope to also feature:
A shallow-water play structure;
A speed slide;
A drop slide;
A raft slide;
A kiddie slide; and
A zip line.
To achieve all of the features identified in the design, by this spring, another $844,000 is needed.
“We’re very humbled by the generosity we have seen from our community,” Outdoor Pool Capital Campaign Chair Ron Woodburn said via news release. “We raised about $2.1 million during the silent phase of the campaign and will be recognizing those donors at a later date.”
Now, the campaign committee is casting a wider net to try and shore up the remaining $844,000 that is needed to fund all the amenities desired by the volunteer citizen committee that put together the original pool design.
“If you haven’t contributed to the pool, it’s easy,” Woodburn said. “Just log on to pierrepool.com for project and donation details.”
The full project cost estimate, including design, financing, construction and other expenses, is $13 million. The city of Pierre has already contributed $10 million to the new pool. The capital campaign committee has been tasked with raising the remainder.
Officials said the Disney donation came in collaboration with National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA). This investment supports NRPA and Disney’s combined goal to increase equitable access to play opportunities, including youth sports, and encourage children and families to enjoy their local parks to improve overall health and well-being.
