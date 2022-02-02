Monday marked the final day for South Dakota legislators to submit requests for draft bills and joint resolutions to the Legislative Research Council. According to the South Dakota Legislature’s website, District 24’s three Republican legislators — State Sen. Mary Duvall and state reps. Mike Weisgram and Will Mortenson — are the primary sponsors of 17 bills and resolutions as of Wednesday morning.
Those 17 bills and resolutions and their status as of Wednesday are listed below. Be sure to keep an eye on them as the Legislature switches gears into what Duvall called “crunch time.”
Bills not in the legislators’ current chamber will have them sponsor the bill should it arrive.
Mortenson sponsored
HB 1043 — The bill, titled “revise renewal and licensing requirements for plumbers,” passed the House 67-0 on Jan. 20 and the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee 9-0 on Tuesday.
HB 1044 — Another plumbing bill, this bill would codify adoption of the 2021 edition of the Uniform Plumbing Code in state law. The bill passed the House 68-0 on Jan. 20 and the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee 5-4 on Tuesday.
HB 1085 — Titled “An Act to expand the eligibility for a small estate probate,” the bill passed the House 68-0 on Jan. 27 and was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.
HB 1300 — Mortenson’s final requested bill is titled “provide for certain permissible dates for municipal and school district elections.” He cited the 5.13 percent turnout in the May 2021 Sioux Falls school board election when explaining his reasoning behind the bill.
“I think that our state policy makes it a little too inconvenient for voters to remember when all these elections are and to show up and participate,” Mortenson told the Capital Journal on Tuesday.
As the bill was only filed on Tuesday, it does not have a hearing date in any committee as of Wednesday morning.
Senate Joint Resolution 502 — Primarily sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Kyle Schoenfish, R-Dist. 19, in the Senate. As currently amended, the resolution would insert the following language into state law: “(T)he Legislature shall authorize by law wagering on sporting events by individuals located within and outside the city limits of Deadwood, by means of a mobile or electronic platform, so long as the mobile or electronic platform is offered by or in partnership with a licensed casino and has its servers located within the city limits of Deadwood.” SJR 502 passed the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee on a 5-4 vote on Tuesday.
Weisgram sponsored
HB 1001 — Weisgram’s bill to change the threshold for South Dakota’s assessment freeze relief program passed the House Taxation Committee by a 12-0 vote on Jan. 25. A fiscal note for the bill was requested the following day, and it has not been scheduled for a House floor debate as of Wednesday morning.
HB 1059 — “An Act to permit nonresponsive insurance producer applications be deemed withdrawn as to not constitute a refusal or administrative action,” the bill passed the House 67-0 and the Senate 35-0. It was signed by Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, R-Dist. 23, on Monday and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden on Tuesday.
HB 1089 — “An Act to revise provisions related to abandoned mobile or manufactured homes,” Weisgram withdrew this bill on Jan. 26.
HB 1271 — Per its title, the bill would “provide for remote work for employees of money lending licensees and mortgage lender businesses.” Weisgram described work-from-home arrangements as “an ever-expanding thing” to the Capital Journal on Tuesday.
“And to clarify some minor changes to allow them to work from home is the basis of this bill,” he said.
The bill was referred to the House Commerce and Energy Committee on Monday and does not have a hearing date as of Wednesday morning.
HB 1275 — “An Act to clarify signature requirements on petitions regarding the change of form of government in municipalities,” the bill was referred to the House Local Government Committee on Monday.
Weisgram told the Capital Journal that he does not expect any opposition as the bill entails a “small, clerical change.”
SB 65 — The bill, titled “delineate uses for the South Dakota housing opportunity fund,” is primarily sponsored by state Sen. David Wheeler, R-Dist. 22, in the Senate. It is scheduled for a Thursday hearing in the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee.
Duvall sponsored
HB 1137 — Primarily sponsored by state Rep. Larry Tidemann, R-Dist. 7, in the House, the bill would make a $1,935,993 General Fund appropriation to the South Dakota Board of Regents “for purpose of purchasing high performance computing cluster and high velocity data storage for South Dakota State University.” The bill passed the House Committee on Appropriations 12-2 on Monday.
SB 87 — The bill would “update the South Dakota Coordinate System to conform to national standards,” per its title, and passed the Senate 34-0 on Monday.
SB 88 — Titled “An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the State Conservation Commission and conservation districts,” the bill passed the Senate 34-0 on Monday.
SB 91 — Titled “revise provisions regarding the use of certain lights by county highway department authorized vehicles,” the bill was certified uncontested and placed on the Senate Transportation Committee’s consent calendar after being amended and passed on Wednesday.
SB 176 — Titled “An Act to revise provisions regarding self-propelled agriculture units,” the bill received first reading in the Senate on Tuesday and was referred to the Senate Transportation Committee.
SB 184 — The bill would “set the number and type of landowner-on-own-land licenses for the hunting, taking, or killing of elk and establish who is eligible to apply for the license,” per its text.
“We’ve heard about elk that are traveling back and forth, they are causing a lot of, not destruction, but they graze a lot, they break fences, they cause a lot of mischief,” Duvall told the Capital Journal on Tuesday. “This would allow the Game, Fish and Parks commission to work with landowners to figure out how to curtail some of that elk population concern that’s out there.” As the bill was only filed on Tuesday, it does not have a hearing date in any committee as of Wednesday morning.
