With the legislative session nearly underway, one of the topics needing to be fleshed out is the proposed elimination of the state’s grocery sales tax.
South Dakota has $310 million in permanent revenue growth, which the governor found strong enough to warrant this removal.
“It is a $102 million tax cut for the people of South Dakota — meaning we still have $208 million in permanent new revenue even after we deliver this tax cut to the people. The people of South Dakota overwhelmingly want this tax cut, and they know we can afford it,” Noem said in a statement. “This growth is sustainable. And there won’t be a better opportunity in the future. My team and I are fully confident that this is the right tax cut at the right time. I look forward to working with the legislature to get it done.”
While she feels confident in the decision, those in the legislature are taking a more measured approach.
While State Rep. Mike Weisgram, R-Dist. 24, feels that the governor has made a strong case for the elimination but more needs to be looked at.
“We really have to wrap our heads around whether or not this is a sustainable budget surplus or if it's more of a one time, or a limited time, opportunity to return some tax dollars or make investments. I’m not sure which one it is yet,” he said.
Although the immediate future is looking bright, he is trepidatious about what might be down the line.
“I would say that I’m a little bit more concerned with the long-term,” Weisgram said.
As of now, he remains unsure if he will support the removal.
“For future legislatures to raise taxes because we gave up some revenues this year seems like an unlikely scenario. It is very difficult to raise taxes. More than likely there would be more budget cuts,” he said.
State Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Dist. 24, said they won’t be able to make a final decision until March when they set revenue estimates.
“I would prefer it if no one ever had to pay any tax, but of course that’s not how the world works. We have to fund essential government services, there’s obligations the state has that we have to fund,” he said.
After seeing three straight years of growth, Mortenson is much more confident that the growth can continue.
“I think that the first two years looked a little bit too much like an aberration. Now we are finally in a strong enough position where we can be confident that some of this growth is sustainable.”
As majority leader of house republicans, he plans on taking in everyone’s thoughts on the matter before formulating a final decision.
“I think there's an appetite for it in both chambers this session,” State Sen. Jim Mehlhaff, R-Dist. 24, said.
He wants to see how Noem’s plan will affect how the state takes care of its constituents.
“I'm in favor of rolling back taxes, I’m just not sure that’s the best vehicle. I’m gonna give the governor the benefit of the doubt and allow her to present the plan,” he said.
Whether this proposal will eliminate the tax at the city level is also something that needs to be factored in.
“I'm an old municipal guy and I'll tell ya the city lives or dies on sales tax. It's a big part of their revenue,” Mehlhaff said. He spent more than a decade on the Pierre City Commission.
Mehlhaff said he would not be in favor of rolling it back at the city level, preferring that each city make that decision on its own.
“If you did have a situation where you repealed it entirely and then found out that the revenue that was projected to replace it wasn’t there, we could start amping it up. That's certainly something that can be talked about. I probably wouldn't propose that, but I think it may be part of the discussion,” he said.
Despite being only one of the 105 members of the state legislature, Mehlhaff said he would look elsewhere for cuts to be made.
“My preference would be to look at what is referred to as the partridge amendment, which had to do with the half-penny sales tax increase,” he said.
This amendment says if the state won a court case allowing sales taxes from online purchases, the tax rate would in turn go down one-tenth of a percentage point for every $20 million dollars collected online.
"My inclination would be to take a harder look at that as a form of tax relief," he said. "That would be the first place I would go."
